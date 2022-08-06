Metallic Birkenstocks Are the Supportive Stars of Paulina Porizkova's Prague Vacation

Behind a toothbrush and phone charger, a versatile, comfortable shoe should top every packing list — especially if your destination requires a lot of walking. Ideally, said shoe is supportive, compact, easy to slip on and off, and effortlessly dressed up and down. And guess what? Paulina Porizkova seems to have found the holy grail.

The former supermodel spent the last week frolicking around Prague in the same pair of Birkenstock sandals. She shared her travels on Instagram, and they were present in almost every post, pairing them with her go-to pink Gap dress, a red puff-sleeved Cos midi dress, a beige embroidered maxi from Klára Nademlýnská, and a black sundress that tied in the back. The shoes carried her to dinner, through sight-seeing, and on to shopping — and they're no basic Birks, either.

The silver metallic slides added the perfect pop of shine to every outfit, eliminating the need for stuffy jewelry in what Porizkova called "a balmy 91 degrees." (Still, she couldn't resist bringing along a matching metallic tote for one excursion.)

In addition to keeping her looking and feeling cool, Porizkova told a commenter that her Birkenstocks, which appear to be the Yao Birko-Flor style, are the "best ever for walking all day." Indeed, they are expertly designed for comfortable wear: Each pair features a cork footbed with a cupped heel, arch support, and a raised toe bar that encourages the foot's natural grip to stimulate circulation. Plus, they have adjustable straps, making them perfectly customizable to everyone.

In true Porizkova fashion, her Birkenstocks of choice step away from the norms and what's "in" (see: her resurrection of the off-trend knee-high Ugg boot). They're also an older, harder-to-find style, especially in the silver metallic color. As of late, Hollywood is more fond of the Arizona Birks, with stars like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid having sported the classic sandal this season.

If the Arizona is more your speed, there is a silver metallic version. Not a fan? Copper and charcoal are also options. As Porizkova likes to remind us, there's no harm in going against the grain.

Scroll down to add some rebellious summer fun to your cart with these picks that are similar to her favorites.

