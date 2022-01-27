"Oh I need these and your abs please," Lisa Rinna commented on a photo of model Paulina Porizkova showing off her toned tummy in her favorite pair of jeans

Paulina Porizkova Bares Her Abs in Her Favorite 'Jeans' Sweats: 'Sexy Has No Expiration Date'

Paulina Porizkova has a secret behind finding the perfect pair of jeans.

The model, 56, showed off her abs Thursday on Instagram while sporting her favorite denim, which is actually Rag & Bone's Miramar Wide Leg cotton sweats in disguise as a well-fitting pair of jeans.

"Why am I so happy? Because Rag and Bone @ragandbone has finally, finally come back with the 'jeans' which are in fact sweatpants," Porizkova started in the caption.

She posed against her fireplace in the very believable trousers, which feature an elastic waistband, paired with a white Rag & Bone logo tee tied below the chest.

"I bought a pair seven years ago, and they are the single most used and precious thing in my closet," she wrote. "I never get on a plane NOT wearing them. I even bought another pair on eBay once, but they were too small. So imagine my delight that they are back! In a couple of different styles and washes.

"This is not an ad. I'm genuinely thrilled and intend to stock up with his time. #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #jeansnotjeans #bestsweatsever. This style is called MIRAMAR WIDE LEG. There is also a 'jogger' which I'll be buying," Porizkova added.

The comments section was filled with equal parts praise for her midriff and intrigue over the style hack. "I'm listening," Amy Schumer wrote. "Hottie!" commented Wendi McLendon-Covey. "Oh I need these and your abs please," Lisa Rinna quipped.

Porizkova has been known to embrace her body at every age, even modeling fully nude at age 52 for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2018, before returning to the issue in 2019.

