Supermodel Paulina Porizkova and Her Mom, 74, Show Off Their Toned Abs in Instagram Mirror Selfie

The supermodel and actress called her look-a-like mom "an inspiration" and shared that she is thriving at almost 75 years old

Paulina Porizkova got it from her mama!

On Monday, the 55-year-old supermodel posted a mirror selfie with her mom in which both women are showing off their toned abs, proving that age-defying beauty runs in the Porizkova family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Mom @porizkovaanna and I checking our abs in the mirror after a @nofarmethodzoom class,” Paulina captioned the post.

The supermodel and actress went on to call her look-a-like mom "an inspiration" and share that she is thriving at almost 75 years old.

"Since she turned seventy, she found the man of her life, spent two years in the Peacecorps in Uganda with him, and got married in a glorious wedding in Italy. She is also one of the first volunteers for the Pfizer vaccine."

"She is undoubtedly an inspiration - even though we have had a very complicated relationship. What inspires me most about her however, was her bravery in saying “I’m sorry”. I still need to work on that one," she joked, adding several hashtags including, #grateful, #sexyhasnoexpirationdate and #sorryseemstobethehardestword.

Paulina's fans and followers seemed impressed by her photo and her caption in the comment section.

"This is personal responsibility and activity inspiration. Wow wow," Selma Blair wrote. "Strong inspiring women❣️" another Instagram user said.

"WOW !! You are both so extremely inspiring!! I just love to see this. When I turned 40 I swear I believed that your body just falls apart ...So not true! I’m in better shape at 49 than I was at 35. 😊🙏🏻🥳 " a third follower added.

In 2018, Paulina fronted the Fall-Winter issue of NewBeauty, and in the cover story she opened up about aging in the public eye.

“It’s a full-time job — there’s a lot of maintenance required,” she said, admitting, "It sucks. When your entire life has consisted of looking good, aging publicly, in a word, sucks. This is not for the faint-hearted."

The star also explained that it’s challenging to find a balance between looking like the most beautiful version of herself without “fixing” too much and not looking the same.

"You’re not quite sure what age you look, or you let yourself age and then you have to battle with your ego: ‘OK, nobody’s looking at me. People are making fun of what I look like now.’ Or, ‘Hey, look at this beautiful woman who turned into this hideous old thing,'” she told the outlet. "It makes me feel like I’m in between two worlds because I do want to be pretty and I don’t want to look old, and at the same time, I would like to be seen as pretty for who I am and not for fixing what looks old. I’m really insecure about it."

At the time, the supermodel said she ultimately wants to let go of the idea that her beauty is the only thing that defines her.