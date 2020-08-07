Paulina Porizkova Reveals the 'Freaky' Aftermath of Her Skin-Tightening Treatment

The 55-year-old supermodel was left with some "polka dots" around her eyes after getting a lifting procedure called Plasma Pen

Paulina Porizkova gave fans an intimate look at her cosmetic skincare treatments.

The supermodel, 55, isn't ashamed to admit that she tries some noninvasive treatments to keep her complexion firm and wrinkle-free. To celebrate reaching 200,000 followers on Instagram, Porizkova posted some candid photos while she got two treatments done — Ultherapy and Plasma Pen — and even included the "freaky" aftermath photos.

"Me and my beloved @laserrae at dr Yael Halaas office, doing a last treatment- since she’s moving back to Florida. So she really nailed it to me- Ulherapy @ultherapy on my lower face and plasma pen @plasmapen_official around my eyes," the star captioned the photos of herself getting the treatments done in-office by her plastic surgeon, Dr. Yael Halaas.

"Now I look like a monster- seriously- but hopefully in a few days my miracle worker erased a little of the grief prints from my face. Thank you all at Dr Halaas office! We’ll see- and I’ll definitely let you know!" she continued.

Both Ultherapy and the Plasma Pen are noninvasive skin-tightening treatments designed to target wrinkles and sagging skin. Each year a person ages, the amount of collagen the body naturally produces decreases; but these treatments stimulate collagen production to deliver a lifted effect.

Once Porizkova's procedures were done, she snapped a selfie that showed some visible redness and dots surrounding her eyes, which was caused by the Plasma Pen.

"Feeling fine - lookin’ freaky!😜 These are the after-effects of the plasma pen and ultherapy yesterday. The ultherapy leaves no trace, but the same can’t be said for the pen. Guess who’s wearing sunglasses all day today?😜," Porizkova jokingly wrote on Instagram.

She went on to say that the "polka dots" around her eyes may look a bit frightening, but they aren't painful at all.

"AND NO, It doesn’t really hurt. They put on a numbing cream first, and then burn these little dots," Porizkova said. "Not bad at all. And after, it feels like a sunburn the first night. Day after feels utterly fine. But looks - interesting..."