Paulina Porizkova Addresses Split from Boyfriend Aaron Sorkin: 'He Helped Heal Me'

Paulina Porizkova has confirmed her split from boyfriend Aaron Sorkin in a candid Instagram post.

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars in April, Porizkova, 56, confirmed that she and Sorkin, 60, have parted ways, on positive terms. The supermodel shared a paparazzi photo of the two smiling on a walk, with a "broken heart" emoji laid on top of it, and wrote a caption about their split to accompany the photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good'. He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we're still a duck and a goose," Porizkova explained.

She continued: "Thank you @dailymail for this slightly goofy paparazzi shot😁 . As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else's privacy- so this is all I'll ever say on the subject."

In May, Porizkova told the New York Times that she and Sorkin met when journalist Ashleigh Banfield asked her if she wanted to be introduced to a single man. Porizkova consented, with one exception — "no rock stars" — a nod to her messy split from her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Paulina Porizkova (L) and Aaron Sorkin attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

Banfield then introduced Porizkova to the West Wing creator via text message and a month later, she was flying out to Los Angeles for a date with Sorkin.

Their second date just-so-happened to be their Oscars debut. Porizkova admitted that was initially concerned that such a public date was too soon for the new couple, but went anyway. "This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she recalled telling Sorkin, to which he simply replied, "OK."

After the ceremony, Porizkova posted a sweet photo of her and her date on her Instagram page, noting in the caption that he "kept me warm all night."

Sorkin married Julia Bingham in 1996 and they divorced in 2005. They share one daughter, Roxy. The Newsroom writer previously dated actress Kristin Chenoweth and Sex and the City star Kristin Davis briefly in 2012.

Meanwhile, Porizkova was previously married to the late singer Ric Ocasek for 28 years before they announced their split in 2018. Ocasek, with whom Porizkova shared two sons, died in September 2019 at age 75 and left her out of his will.

In her Times interview, the mother of two said she is currently in litigation with Ocasek's estate over the will, adding that his exclusion of her was "mean."