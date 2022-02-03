Paulina Porizkova Has Been Wearing These Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans for Nearly a Decade
Finding the perfect jeans is kind of like finding your soulmate. It'll probably take a few tries and a decent amount of time and effort before finding the one. But once you do, you want to proclaim your love for them to the world. So you can only imagine Paulina Porizkova's excitement now that the jeans she's been wearing for almost a decade are being made again.
In a recent Instagram post, the supermodel sung the praises of her favorite Rag & Bone jeans. But here's the kick, they aren't actually jeans. Made from a lightweight, jersey-cotton blend, they feel just like sweatpants, but are cleverly printed to give the illusion of denim. Yes, sweatpants that look like jeans are real. Oh, and did we mention they've got functional side pockets?
"I bought a pair seven years ago, and they are the single most used and precious thing in my closet," she captioned the photo. "I never get on a plane NOT wearing them. I even bought another pair on eBay once, but they were too small. So imagine my delight that they are back! In a couple of different styles and washes."
Since we've been doing some serious lounging for the past two years, comfortable pants that look like denim may be just the thing our wardrobes need. You can get Porizkova's go-to pair on Amazon, Net-a-Porter, and Shopbop for $250. As she mentioned, Rag & Bone also makes a darker wash version of her favorites, which we found at Nordstrom for the same price, along with a jogger style with cuffed ankles that is slightly cheaper.
Considering you'll probably wear them for years to come like Porizkova, shelling out the money for a pair might be worth the investment. But if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, these denim joggers from Madewell are $33 off and this distressed cropped pair from Amazon is under $40.
Below, shop similar cute and comfy sweatpants jeans inspired by Porizkova's favorite pair.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Rag & Bone Miramar Wide Leg Sweatpants, $250; amazon.com; netaporter.com; shopbop.com
Buy It! Rag & Bone Miramar Wide Leg Pants, $250; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Rag & Bone Miramar Faux Jeans Knit Joggers, $225; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Sweatpant Jeans in Nealy Wash, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! Wash Lab Denim Joggers, $88; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Gap High Rise Denim Joggers, $47 (orig. $79.95); gap.com
Buy It! Sidefeel Pull-On Distressed Denim Joggers, $34.99–$39.88; amazon.com
Buy It! Blank NYC Denim Joggers, $29.99 (compare at $60); tjmaxx.tjx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Paulina Porizkova Has Been Wearing These Sweatpants That Look Like Jeans for Nearly a Decade
- Pet Owners Are Turning to This $10 Reflective Rope Leash That Experts Say Is Safer Than Retractable Options
- Pet Parents Swear by This 'Miracle' Dog Doormat That Stops Muddy Paws from Dirtying Their Floors
- Shoppers Say This Best-Selling T-Shirt Bra Feels Like They're 'Wearing Nothing,' and It's Up to 61% Off