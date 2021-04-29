Paulina Gretzky Gets the Ultimate Wedding Dress Shopping Experience with Vera Wang

It looks like model Paulina Gretzky is finally getting ready to walk down the aisle.

The star, who has been engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson for six years, started the wedding dress shopping process with famed designer Vera Wang. Gretzy documented her experience at Wang's bridal boutique in New York City where she tried on a variety of dress styles.

"Women empowering women at its finest. Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️," she captioned a photo with Wang at The Mark Hotel after their time at the showroom.

The designer commented, "Sooooo excited for you guys. 👏👏👏👏👏👏. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Gretzky's dress shopping experience started as she walked into the boutique and was greeted by a waitress holding a platter of celebratory glasses of champagne. Gretzky then took a video on her Instagram Story that panned across the racks of billowing white wedding gowns.

She didn't give full-length looks at every dress she tried on, but Gretzky did share a behind-the-scene glimpse as she looked at the gowns while wearing a bridal silk white robe. The model also posted peeks at some of the ensembles, like a fitted mermaid-style gown she wore with a dramatic, floor-length veil featuring lace embroidery around the edges.

Gretzky, 32, and Johnson, 36, announced their engagement in August 2013. They share two sons River Jones, 3, and Tatum, 5.

Johnson opened up about his relationship with Gretzky — who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — in an interview with Golfweek last fall.

PAULINA GRETZKY & DUSTIN JOHNSON Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids," he told the outlet. "And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing."