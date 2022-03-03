Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson have been engaged since August 2013

Paulina Gretzky Shares an Inside Look at Her Bachelorette Party — and All the Must-See Outfits!

Paulina Gretzky is getting ready to say 'I do'!

The 33-year-old model, who has been engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson, 37, since August 2013, celebrated her bachelorette party in style during a recent trip to St. Barts.

In an Instagram snap shared Tuesday, the star and her closest friends pose in front of a private jet.

The bride-to-be stands on the stairs of the plane in an all-white outfit featuring a Caviilou cowboy felt fedora with mini chandeliers around the brim and crystals on the base. She paired the fitting statement piece with a white, mini tube dress and white sneakers.

Gretzky's friends complement her look by rocking the same hat in pink and wearing different shades of the rosy color.

"Ps Last D," Gretzky captioned the fun photo with a heart Emoji.

The white and pink vibes appeared to continue throughout the trip.

Gretzky's friend Kristina Melnichenko shared a carousel of photos from the getaway, beginning with a photo of Gretzky sporting a one-shoulder dress with a sheer coverup. She held on to a colorful mini sack purse and rounded out the ensemble with matching pointed, ankle-strap heels. In a photo at a celebratory meal, Gretzky wore a white ensemble with designed sleeves and revealing cut-outs down the middle.

Friend Jeremy Cohen's "photo dump" also showed memorable moments from the celebration.

Last year, Gretzky shared her wedding dress shopping experience with Wang, documenting her experience at the designer's New York City bridal boutique where she tried on a variety of dress styles.

She didn't give full-length looks at every dress she tried on, but Gretzky did share a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she looked at the gowns while wearing a bridal silk white robe. The model also posted peeks at some of the ensembles, like a fitted mermaid-style gown she wore with a dramatic, floor-length veil featuring lace embroidery around the edges.

Gretzky and Johnson announced their engagement in August 2013. They share two sons River Jones, 4, and Tatum, 7.