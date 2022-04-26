Paulina Gretzky Marries Dustin Johnson in Stunning Vera Wang Dress — See Her Bridal Look
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!
The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing.
RELATED: Everything We Know About Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's Wedding, from Kid Rock to Ice Cream Sundaes!
"4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post.
For the big day, Gretzky, 33, wore "a custom light ivory diaphanous hand beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back," according to a statement from the brand.
The look could also be seen in a video that the bride shared of herself getting ready to say "I do."
RELATED: Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson Enjoy a 'Family Night' with Their Kids Ahead of Weekend Wedding
In the clip, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic applies lipstick to the bride's face as the camera captures the full bridal look. Gretzky wore her blonde hair down in loose waves styled by Nine Zero One co-owner Riawna Capri.
"𝙰 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝♥︎ @makeupbymario," she wrote alongside the clip.
Gretzky — who shares 4-year-old River and 7-year-old Tatum with Johnson — also wore Vera Wang to the couple's welcome party earlier in the weekend.
For the event, she chose "a custom light ivory silk charmeuse gown with a plunging cowl neckline and back, accented by intersecting crystal straps," the brand said.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Last year, the bride shared her dress shopping experience at Vera Wang on social media.
"Women empowering women at its finest," she wrote alongside a photo with Wang. "Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you ❤️."