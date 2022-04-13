Paula Abdul Stuns in Yellow Leopard-Print Mini Dress While Out for Dinner in West Hollywood
Paula Abdul is channeling her inner feline!
The former American Idol judge, 59, stepped out for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with friends on Monday, rocking a standout yellow leopard-print dress.
Abdul accessorized the mini with black platform pumps, fishnet stockings and a rectangular clutch. A belt at her waist with a gold emblem at the center completed the ensemble and showed off her enviably toned figure.
Earlier in the day, Abdul was seen with former Idol judge Randy Jackson and current host Ryan Seacrest, according to an Instagram screenshot published by the Daily Mail.
Reflecting on her time as a judge on the show, Abdul told PEOPLE in 2020 that Jackson and fellow judge Simon Cowell made up her dream judging panel. Though she shared that working alongside them could be "excruciating," Abdul also emphasized she had the "best time."
She also fondly recalled reuniting the trio on judge Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show. "It was magical. It was as if we had never left," Abdul shared. "The chemistry is undeniable, that's what's made it always special. You can't manufacture that."
While Abdul may no longer be in the judge's chair on American Idol, she's been returning to her live performance roots. She recently shared footage on TikTok of what appeared to be an upcoming performance, in which she showed off her moves alongside a crew of male dancers. Abdul is slated to headline the White Party Global's T-Dance Event, scheduled for May 1 in Palm Springs, Florida.