Paula Abdul donned a yellow leopard-print mini dress and fishnet stockings to enjoy dinner in West Hollywood with friends, completing the look with platform heels and a statement belt

Paula Abdul Stuns in Yellow Leopard-Print Mini Dress While Out for Dinner in West Hollywood

Paula Abdul is channeling her inner feline!

The former American Idol judge, 59, stepped out for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood with friends on Monday, rocking a standout yellow leopard-print dress.

Abdul accessorized the mini with black platform pumps, fishnet stockings and a rectangular clutch. A belt at her waist with a gold emblem at the center completed the ensemble and showed off her enviably toned figure.

Earlier in the day, Abdul was seen with former Idol judge Randy Jackson and current host Ryan Seacrest, according to an Instagram screenshot published by the Daily Mail.

Reflecting on her time as a judge on the show, Abdul told PEOPLE in 2020 that Jackson and fellow judge Simon Cowell made up her dream judging panel. Though she shared that working alongside them could be "excruciating," Abdul also emphasized she had the "best time."

She also fondly recalled reuniting the trio on judge Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show. "It was magical. It was as if we had never left," Abdul shared. "The chemistry is undeniable, that's what's made it always special. You can't manufacture that."

