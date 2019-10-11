Paula Abdul Is ‘Proud’ of Her ‘Minimally-Invasive Cosmetic’ Work as Inmode’s Newest Brand Ambassador

For Paula Abdul, 57, age is just a number. So she was happy to step in as brand ambassador for InMode, a medical device company that claims to offer minimally invasive aesthetic treatments like tightening and toning.

“While maintaining a healthy lifestyle of fitness and skincare routines, I still wanted more definition and tighter, firmer skin at my jawline and arms,” Abdul says in a press release for the brand. “And InMode’s BodyTite and FaceTite helped me restore a sleeker, more youthful look without invasive cosmetic surgery. I am very pleased with the results!”

The “Cold Hearted” singer admits that even after treating her body well and regularly exercising, she has faced the reality of gravity.

RELATED: How Paula Abdul Keeps Her Body Going Through 10-Hour Rehearsals at Age 57

“I can do bicep and tricep workouts as much as anyone else, but as you get older, there is only a certain amount of tone and shape that you can have,” she says.

Image zoom

Abdul, a former American Idol judge who kicked off her Las Vegas residency, “Forever Your Girl,” in October, says that she uses InMode to enhance the great shape she’s already in as a result of her grueling workouts.

Image zoom InMode

“I am proud to get the word out about what InMode’s amazing technology in face and body rejuvenation can do for people like me who notice the inevitable effects of natural aging” Abdul adds.

RELATED: Paula Abdul Talks Her Rigorous Training for Upcoming Vegas Residency: ‘Feet, Don’t Fail Me Now’

Abdul has opened up about her cosmetic work before, even treating herself to two InMode treatments for her 57th birthday this past June.

“I wanted to do something for myself,” she told PEOPLE, though she added that she’s keeping herself in her best shape rather than trying to turn back the clock. “I feel like I’m aging as gracefully as one can be, with a healthy outlook. Dancing with passion everyday keeps that going. Aging is inevitable, and I haven’t really put too much pressure on it.”