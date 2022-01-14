Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Sweet Photo Kissing Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker shared some rare PDA with husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

The model and daughter of the late Paul Walker, 23, keeps much of her marriage to Thornton-Allan off of social media. But she couldn't help but give fans a glimpse into their romance by sharing a sweet photo kissing her husband on Instagram.

Meadow wrapped her arms around Thornton-Allan as she shared a kiss with him as they stood in the middle of a canyon desert. She didn't tag their location, but it appears she may have just come from a dip in the pool since she stood wearing a brown bikini top and matching low-rise bikini bottoms.

She kept the caption of the post simple and cheeky, using only two emojis: "🤪🥴."

The couple tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in the Dominican Republic in Oct. 2021. Meadow shared a black and white video of the intimate ceremony on Instagram, which was attended by her family and close friends, including her father's Fast and Furious costars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

"We're married !!!!" Meadow wrote in the caption of the video.

Meadow told Vogue the pandemic "impacted our plans" when it came to planning their nuptials.

"Louis's family wasn't able to attend," she said. "A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

The couple revealed they were engaged in Aug. 2021 when Meadow showed off her engagement ring on Instagram in a video of her swimming in the pool. The two confirmed their relationship on Instagram just one month early in early July when the actor posted a photo of the two cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other.