Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow, 23, Fronts New Tiffany & Co. Eyewear Campaign

Meadow Walker is the new face of Tiffany & Co.'s eyewear line, she and the company announced Monday

By
Published on October 24, 2022 10:17 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Model Meadow Walker is seen arriving to the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Meadow Walker. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Meadow Walker is teaming up with Tiffany & Co.

The model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker was unveiled as the face of the new luxury brand's eyewear line on Monday.

In a photo shared on her Instagram, Meadow, 23, is wearing a pair of chic butterfly-framed sunglasses with gold-accented temple tips. Snapped by photographer Alasdair McLellan, she completed her look with a lace-strapped top, gold jewelry, and matching bright nail polish and lipstick — a sparkling drink in hand.

Tiffany & Co. also shared a clip of Meadow in a pair of classic brown sunglasses as well as sleek, black eyeglasses.

"All eyes on @meadowwalker. Contemporary, elegant and crafted in Italy, our new sunglasses and optical styles boldly reinvent the Tiffany HardWear jewelry collection. Link in bio. #TiffanyHardWear #TiffanyEyewear #TiffanyAndCo," the jewelry brand captioned the video.

This isn't Meadow's first big gig. She also kicked off 2021 by starring in Proenza Schouler's campaign.

Meadow revealed on Instagram at the time that she starred in Proenza Schouler's Pre-Fall 2021 campaign, writing in the caption, "I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me."

Thanking Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, she continued: "Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way."

RELATED VIDEO: Kerry Washington Debuts Dramatic Short Bob at 'The School for Good and Evil' Premiere

Meadow — who turns 24 on Nov. 4 — modeled a flared-leg pantsuit adorned with gold and white buttons and bell sleeves in one campaign photo and a brown leather dress featuring a pleated bodice in a second.

At the time, actress Nathalie Emmanuel commented, "Yes sweetie! You are a vision. Congratulations!!!"

