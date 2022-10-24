Meadow Walker is teaming up with Tiffany & Co.

The model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker was unveiled as the face of the new luxury brand's eyewear line on Monday.

In a photo shared on her Instagram, Meadow, 23, is wearing a pair of chic butterfly-framed sunglasses with gold-accented temple tips. Snapped by photographer Alasdair McLellan, she completed her look with a lace-strapped top, gold jewelry, and matching bright nail polish and lipstick — a sparkling drink in hand.

Tiffany & Co. also shared a clip of Meadow in a pair of classic brown sunglasses as well as sleek, black eyeglasses.

"All eyes on @meadowwalker. Contemporary, elegant and crafted in Italy, our new sunglasses and optical styles boldly reinvent the Tiffany HardWear jewelry collection. Link in bio. #TiffanyHardWear #TiffanyEyewear #TiffanyAndCo," the jewelry brand captioned the video.

This isn't Meadow's first big gig. She also kicked off 2021 by starring in Proenza Schouler's campaign.

Meadow revealed on Instagram at the time that she starred in Proenza Schouler's Pre-Fall 2021 campaign, writing in the caption, "I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me."

Thanking Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, she continued: "Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way."

RELATED VIDEO: Kerry Washington Debuts Dramatic Short Bob at 'The School for Good and Evil' Premiere

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meadow — who turns 24 on Nov. 4 — modeled a flared-leg pantsuit adorned with gold and white buttons and bell sleeves in one campaign photo and a brown leather dress featuring a pleated bodice in a second.

At the time, actress Nathalie Emmanuel commented, "Yes sweetie! You are a vision. Congratulations!!!"