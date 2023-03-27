No One Rocks a Slouchy Suit Better Than Paul Mescal — Here's Proof

The actor consistently nails his red carpet looks

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 27, 2023 04:44 PM
Paul Mescal
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Lionel Hahn/Getty, Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Paul Mescal takes a modern approach when it comes to his red carpet menswear.

The actor consistently turns heads with his suiting choices every time he steps foot onto a carpet — thanks in large part to his stylist, Felicity Kay, who carefully picks out his looks.

While Mescal rocks a suit like no other, it's his specific ability to pull off a relaxed, slouchy suit that's really impressive. The modern take on a classic tux looks right at home on Mescal, with the wide-leg or flared trousers and slightly oversized jacket. Need more convincing? Let us demonstrate.

No One Does a Slouchy Suit Better Than Paul Mescal
Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty

For the 2023 Oscars, Kay dressed Mescal in a colorblocked Gucci look. His black trousers had a wide cuff at the hem and a slightly relaxed fit, while his cream-colored jacket laid perfectly across his shoulders. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, though, Mescal dressed down the look by swapping his button-up shirt for a low-cut Gucci tank top in the same color as his jacket.

The Normal People actor's Film Independent Spirit Awards in early March had much the same vibe. For this award show, he wore a similar Gucci 'fit, this time with a blue jacket layered over his wide-leg trousers and tank top. The cut offered the same slightly relaxed silhouette that he would wear the following week for the Oscars. (When it works, it works!)

No One Does a Slouchy Suit Better Than Paul Mescal
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Wales Bonner suits have been another popular pick for Kay and Mescal. For the BAFTA Film Awards Nominees Party in February, Mescal wore a black suit by Wales Bonner, paired with a half-unbuttoned shirt underneath. The tailored-yet-slouchy look featured pants with a flared hem and a loose-fitting silhouette.

The pair also turned to the U.K. brand for Mescal's appearance at Vanity Fair's Young in Hollywood party. For this event, Mescal's Wales Bonner suit was all black with satin detailing at the waist. He wore — you guessed it — a low-cut black tank top under the jacket.

29th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Feb 2023

Mescal doesn't only wear the typical slouchy suit, though — sometimes he takes his slouchy aesthetic and kicks it up a notch. That's exactly what he did for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. For this award show, Mescal wore cropped black trousers with an extra-long jacket that had sheer detailing and a beaded floral motif — all by Simone Rocha.

