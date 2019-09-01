Amazon Shoppers Are So Crazy About This Work-Perfect Wrap Dress They Are Buying It in Multiple Colors

Image zoom

It’s not often that you find a dress that is flattering, comfortable, and work-appropriate. So when we heard about this cute dress from PattyBoutik we took notice, especially after learning that hundreds of Amazon customers have given the flirty ensemble their stamp of approval.

It’s easy to see why it’s so popular. The lightweight faux-wrap dress is made from a super soft and stretchy material that will hug your body in all the right places. Along with an A-line silhouette, the adorable dress boasts a ¾-length sleeve and an office-appropriate knee-length hemline.

Not only is the waist-cinching silhouette universally flattering, but it is totally versatile too, and would look just as cute worn with comfy sneakers as it would with strappy heels. Plus, it comes in 44 different colors and prints so you are sure to find an option (or two!) that you’ll love.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! PattyBoutik Faux-Wrap A-Line Dress, $20–$39.99; amazon.com

So it comes as no surprise that Amazon customers are obsessed with the cute and comfy dress, which has an impressive 4.2-star rating. “I LOVE this dress!!! I have it in five colors so far, and they are all amazing. Colors are vibrant, fits perfect, very flattering. Wear them to work and always get lots of compliments. I’ll buy five more,” raved one customer.

“This dress is gorgeous. It hugs where it’s supposed to, and flares right at the hips. The three-quarter sleeve is also a good touch. It looks very modifiable, from church to going on a date to business casual, depending on the footwear. I absolutely love this dress,” said another.

The figure-flattering dress ranges in size from XS to XL, and customers of all shapes and sizes say the stretchy dress “fits like a glove.” What’s more? The top-rated wrap dress is totally affordable too — seriously, you can snag one for as little as $20 depending on which color and size you choose.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! PattyBoutik Faux-Wrap A-Line Dress, $20–$39.99; amazon.com