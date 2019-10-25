Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Explains How to Get Fall’s Celebrity-Approved Beauty Looks

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta‘s debut collection for Patrick Ta Beauty was not for the faint of heart — he released a line of body oils, lips shines and highlighting mists appropriately called Major Glow, inspired by his Instagram-worthy red carpet looks.

And luckily, his follow-up collection is just as swoon worthy.

Monochrome Moment, available now on sephora.com and patrickta.com, includes four velvet blushes, four precision lip crayons and four lip crèmes in universally flattering colors, as well as three brand new brushes.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Ta describes his new shea butter-infused blushes as “super smooth and finely milled” and his lip crayons as “silky.” He also says his Monochrome Moment lip pencils come in an innovative clicky pen tube (so you can forget about messy liner sharpeners!).

And with the same rose gold chrome packaging as his first launch, the aesthetic alone will have you running to your nearest Sephora.

“This collection is bringing it back to the basics: tone on tone colors,” the San Diego-native, who works with everyone from Gigi and Bella Hadid, to Kim Kardashian West and Jenna Dewan, tells PEOPLE. “It represents how I feel at this point in my life. I’m all about having people around me that motivate me…It’s inspired by all the women in my life who have given me the chance to have this career.”

Though Monochrome Moment just launched on Friday, Ta’s been testing his new lip and cheek products on celebrities all season long. Below, he’s sharing the pro techniques and products he used to achieve three go-to fall makeup looks on Alessandra Ambrosio, Shay Mitchell and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Alessandra Ambrosio

This glamourous look embodies Ta’s idea of the perfect fall makeup: “super glowy skin and a lip color,” he says. And it’s surprisingly simple!

Ta kept the focus on the lip by applying only mascara and a smudging out the eyeliner to the lids. For his signature supermodel glow, the makeup artist tapped Major Glow highlighting mist on the high point of Ambrosio’s cheekbones, the peak of the forehead and the tip of her nose. “For this, I would apply the lip first so I can see where else the face needs color,” Ta says. “Then I always like going around the lip line with a little bit of concealer, so I get a really nice clean shape.”

Shay Mitchell

Ta tells PEOPLE he created this “full monochromatic moment” on his longtime client by pulling her blush color — a mauve plum shade from his own line called “She’s Seductive” — onto the eyes and blending it into the crease. He lined Mitchell’s top lids with a brown kohl liner to add depth, then smudged it out with a brush for a soft smokey effect. He used MAC’s cult classic liner shade “Teddy”: “I think it’s the perfect Fall brown,” he says.

“Apply your blush with a brush, then tap it in with a sponge to melt the powder into your skin,” Ta says. He also suggests starting the lip line at the cupid’s bow and diffusing it as you work your way out to achieve Mitchell’s “gradient pouty look.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

We’re getting total pumpkin spice vibes from the red carpet glam Ta did on Chopra Jonas, which he says “truly looks great on every skin tone.” Similar to Mitchell’s makeup look, the Patrick Ta Beauty Founder tells PEOPLE he went for something monochromatic. Here, he applied his own Velvet Blush in the shade “She’s Seductive” and used dark coffee tone browns on the eyes.

“I love monochromatic glam and Priyanka loves muted but bold tones so I wanted to make a statement lip,” he explains. The key to pulling it off? Says Ta: “Making sure the rest of the makeup is adding to the lip color without overpowering the boldness of the lip.”

