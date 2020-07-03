The actor sported a tee with a sexy image of the Kardashian sisters wearing skimpy swimsuits

Patrick Schwarzenegger Seen Wearing a T-Shirt Emblazoned with Photo of Khloé and Kim Kardashian

It looks like Patrick Schwarzenegger enjoys keeping up with the Kardashians ⁠— and he's not ashamed of it.

The Daniel Isn't Real actor, 26, flaunted his fandom for the famous reality TV family when he was spotted grabbing an iced coffee with a friend on Thursday wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt emblazoned with an image of Khloé and Kim Kardashian West. He also wore a baby pink baseball cap and patriotic protective face mask decorated with a bald eagle and American flag design.

The shirt happens to be from Kanye West's 2016 Saint Pablo tour merch line and features a sexy image of his wife Kim playing tennis in a skimpy high-waisted bandeau bikini. Kanye's sister-in-law Khloé can also be seen in the photo with her backside facing the camera as she wears a burnt orange one-piece with a low-slung back.

The collectible design can still be found on eBay for upwards of $100.

Last week Schwarzenegger shared a sweet photo on Instagram while spending some time with his family including dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, mom Maria Shriver, 64, sisters Katherine, 30, and Christina, 28, and brother Christopher, 22.

In lieu of a written caption, Schwarzenegger used a different type of emoji figure to represent each one of his family members on the caption.

The family was also together to celebrate Christopher's college graduation, which was held remotely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Yes. I haven’t had a haircut since 2019.. More importantly. Congrats @c1lotsoffun for graduating University Of Michigan! 💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

He continued: "I know It wasn’t the way you thought your college would end, but I’m proud of you & happy to have you back in LA! Can’t wait to see what’s next!! 👨‍🎓👨‍🎓."