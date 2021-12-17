"Not unless I get my hands on you first," his older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger joked

Patrick Schwarzenegger Says Mom Maria Shriver Is Going to 'Kill' Him for New Bleached Hair

Patrick Schwarzenegger debuted a brand new bleached blonde look, but he doesn't think mom Maria Shriver is going to love it.

The 28-year-old actor showed off his new platinum 'do on Instagram and jokingly referenced his mom in the caption. "Moms gonna kill me," Schwarzenegger wrote.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shriver visited colorist Sierra Kener at Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles for the switch-up. He posted a video on his Instagram Story as the hair pro rinsed his freshly-dyed hair in the sink.

"Switch up," Schwarzenegger said. Then, he ran his fingers through his hair in another video that unveiled the final color.

While he didn't think his mom would like it, Shriver proved him wrong. "you look great with any hair color," the journalist commented.

Schwarzenegger's older sister Katherine Schwarzenegger (who is expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt) felt differently. "Not unless i get my hands on you first," she jokingly replied to the Instagram.

Patrick Schwarzenegger blonde hair Credit: Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Earlier this year, Patrick opened up about putting his physical and mental health first, and undergoing a physical transformation after trying a new 50-day regimen to improve his health.

"✅50 days 5am ✅ Getting in the best shape of my life," the star wrote alongside before and after photos of his torso. "Both physically & mentally. 1st photo 185 lbs 8% fat. 2nd was 6 months ago. 163 lbs 13%."

"We had 413 people finish the challenge. Pretty wild. Some of the results were amazing. Found a Sense of purpose. Increased energy. Better sleeping habits," he continued. "Some Lost 15-30 lbs. People ate better throughout the day. More productive at work. Found time for extra activities."

Continuing to explain his workout regimen, Schwarzenegger then detailed three main reasons why the 5 a.m. challenge has been effective for him.

"1. starts your day with a form of 'success' & builds momentum for the rest of your day," he said. "2. Shows your mind/body your capable of doing something you don't want to."