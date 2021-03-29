Brittany Matthews can't wait until she and her NFL quarterback beau can wear matching outfits with their 1-month-old daughter Sterling Skye

The Mahomes-Matthews fam is all about a Fendi fit!

In the sweet snap, taken in what looks like stadium stands, Matthews, 25, wears a sheer high-neck long-sleeve bodysuit covered in a contrasting "FF" logo motif, paired with a black bra underneath and high-waisted black leather pants, while the NFL star, also 25, wore a Fendi T-shirt with bubble double "F" print with a pair of distressed jeans.

"Yes we planned this, just wait till Ster can wear cute outfits👀🔥," Matthews captioned the photo, referring to their 1-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, adding the hashtag, #wewillmatcheverywhere.

While it may take Sterling a little while to fit into designer duds, Matthews already found a way to coordinate with her little girl. Four weeks after giving birth, the new mom shared a photo on her Instagram Story holding Sterling Skye and showing the infant's legs in an adorable pink onesie. The pajamas matched Matthews' outfit as well, which she explains is her new favorite thing to do.

Brittany Matthews Image zoom Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram; Inset: Paras Griffin/Getty

"Matching PJs with baby girl is my fav," she wrote along with the snapshot.

To celebrate Sterling's 1-month birthday, Mahomes wore another high-end designer tee for an adorable father-daughter shoot, which he shared on Instagram last week.

"1 month ❤️," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proudly captioned the portrait, wearing a white Versace polo with gold accents as he gives his baby girl a big smile and cradles her in his hands.

Before Matthews and the football star welcomed their daughter on Feb. 20, they showed off their love of fashion in romantic maternity photos. The trainer wore a tiered, tulle gown in pale pink, as she stood in front of Mahomes, who was decked out in a dapper gray suit.

"My King🤴🏽👸🏼" Matthews captioned the sweet shots.