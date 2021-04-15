Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Goes Wedding Dress Shopping with Friends and Future Brother-in-Law
The couple previously shared that they have set a date for their wedding, which will happen in 2022
Wedding planning is well underway for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé Brittany Matthews, who has officially started her search for the perfect wedding dress.
The fitness trainer shared several videos on her Instagram Stories this week featuring herself and several friends shopping in Los Angeles.
In one Tuesday Boomerang, she and her friends — including future brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes — pose inside a wedding boutique.
"My girlsssssss," she wrote atop the clip, adding a sticker that read "future wifey."
She reposted several of her friends' posts later on Tuesday, revealing that the group dined at Catch LA.
On Wednesday, Matthews shared another video of herself and her crew walking in another bridal store.
"Day 2," she wrote, going on to share another brief clip of a wall of shimmering wedding dresses. On that post, she added a sticker that read, "It's finally happening."
Matthews and Mahomes got engaged last September, shortly before announcing that they were expecting their first child together.
In her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Matthews wrote, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️"
The longtime couple's baby — a daughter named Sterling Skye — arrived in February.