Patrick Dempsey Spontaneously Shaves Off His Signature Hair for DIY Buzz Cut: 'Change Is Good' 

Patrick Dempsey is heading into the new year with a new look.

The Disenchanted star, famed for his foxy salt-and-pepper strands, welcomed in a major change in the style department on Sunday with a buzz cut that he actually barbered himself at home.

In an Instagram video shared by his makeup artist and hairstylist wife, Jillian Dempsey, the Emmy nominee, 56, is seen cleaning up the edges of his shorter 'do with Peanut clippers from Wahl Pro, while looking as suave as ever. Jillian captioned the video, "Change is good!"

Why the sudden transformation, you may ask? Jillian tells PEOPLE that the "spur-of-the-moment" cut was akin to a beauty "rebirth" much needed for the star after dyeing his hair, which resulted in hard-to-manage roots that looked almost "invisible" as they grew out.

"Patrick recently dyed his hair platinum for a project, and even though he colored his hair back, it wasn't the same natural 'salt-and-pepper' color that we all know and love," Jillian says. "In order to let his color grow back naturally, we needed to give him a fresh and short start."

An expert in the field, Jillian was calm while watching the Grey's Anatomy alum take the lead in his at-home haircut. "I was at ease since I took the first pass over it," she admits. Luckily the clippers were fool-proof with its two guard attachments, she adds cheekily.

To style the close-shaven cut, Jillian looked to her eponymous beauty line, which houses skin care, makeup and two MVP hair products: the Roomie and Roadie Hair Pomades.

Her pro tip is to warm the waxy formula in your hands before applying a generous amount all over the hair, pushing up the ends in the favored direction for added length.

For anyone looking to replicate Patrick's cool new cut, Jillian says that it "depends on your head shape," but if you're willing to take the plunge, a buzz cut is "worth trying out."

"I always say you should go blonde or buzz your head at least once in your life!" Jillian shares.

The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty

Many have watched Patrick command the screen with his signature wavy updo — turns out, he really is enchanted by the power of a hair transformation.

"Patrick has a fearless nature and allows me to do just about anything with his hair! We treat his hair like it's a sculpture and have a lot of fun trying new things in between projects. Just this past Halloween, before we dyed his hair back from platinum, he let me dye it an orange-y color," Jillian adds, also revealing that she's been cutting her husband's hair since 1995.

This past September, Patrick debuted an icy platinum blonde hairstyle, which he temporarily sported while filming his forthcoming movie Ferrari.

"I love it, it's great. It's fun to do something different. Unfortunately, or fortunately, I'm known for my hair. So, this has really jacked up a lot of people, they don't know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it," he told Variety on the red carpet at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Referring to the age-old beauty adage that "blondes have more fun," he added, "I'm in Italy, driving race cars. So, I can't complain."