Patrick Dempsey Gets His Gray Hair Covered by Wife Jillian During Quarantine — See the Video!
The celebrity makeup artist is using her husband as her model in a new tutorial posted to her FYFE beauty app
Jillian Dempsey is getting creative during quarantine.
The celebrity makeup artist and wife of actor Patrick Dempsey recently launched a series on her FYFE Beauty app entitled “Shelter-in-Place,” where the famous family gives fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at their beauty and grooming routines while stuck inside amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In one “Shelter-in-Place” teaser shared with PEOPLE, the beauty brand founder — her 24-carat, gold plated, vibrating t-bar has become a favorite face sculpting tool among her A-list clients — shows how to cover gray hairs using her husband as the model. The Grey’s Anatomy alum sits patiently as Jillian applies Bumble and bumble’s Bb Color Stick around his hairline from roots to tips.
“You can always keep going any gray hair to cancel out more. In fact, that is the best way to build in a natural way,” the makeup artist says, after adding some of the balm-like pigment to subtly disguise a few of Patrick’s gray patches.
And the actor isn’t the only Dempsey Family member scheduled to make an appearance on Jillian’s new FYFE Beauty series — the couple’s 18-year-old daughter Talula shows off her modeling skills in a black-and-white photo shoot posted on the app.
In one photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Talula looks stunning as she poses in a strapless black dress and a KES silk face mask.
Jillian, who is the go-to for A-list celebs including Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence and Emilia Clarke, enlisted the help of another special guest for her “Shelter-in-Place” series: Reese Witherspoon's longtime makeup artist, Molly Stern!
On Thursday, Jillian teased the live tutorial on her Instagram, writing, “Our FYFE family just got bigger, and I’m so happy to FINALLY welcome @mollyrstern, the ultra-talented makeup artist who I luckily get to call a dear friend.”
“We just released her first tutorials on @fyfebeauty app today! I promise you, she’s not one you want to miss,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes photo of Stern applying a bold red lipstick.
Jillian and Patrick tied the knot in 1999 at a farmhouse in Maine that belonged to the actor’s family. Jillian’s sister, Kristen Mason, told PEOPLE at the time that the actor “saw her and started crying” when his wife-to-be began walking down the aisle.
The couple welcomed Talula in 2002, and their twin sons, Sullivan Patrick and Darby Galen followed in 2007.