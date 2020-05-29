The celebrity makeup artist is using her husband as her model in a new tutorial posted to her FYFE beauty app

Patrick Dempsey Gets His Gray Hair Covered by Wife Jillian During Quarantine — See the Video!

Jillian Dempsey is getting creative during quarantine.

The celebrity makeup artist and wife of actor Patrick Dempsey recently launched a series on her FYFE Beauty app entitled “Shelter-in-Place,” where the famous family gives fans and followers a behind-the-scenes look at their beauty and grooming routines while stuck inside amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“You can always keep going any gray hair to cancel out more. In fact, that is the best way to build in a natural way,” the makeup artist says, after adding some of the balm-like pigment to subtly disguise a few of Patrick’s gray patches.

Image zoom courtesy Jillian Dempsey

And the actor isn’t the only Dempsey Family member scheduled to make an appearance on Jillian’s new FYFE Beauty series — the couple’s 18-year-old daughter Talula shows off her modeling skills in a black-and-white photo shoot posted on the app.

In one photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Talula looks stunning as she poses in a strapless black dress and a KES silk face mask.

On Thursday, Jillian teased the live tutorial on her Instagram, writing, “Our FYFE family just got bigger, and I’m so happy to FINALLY welcome @mollyrstern, the ultra-talented makeup artist who I luckily get to call a dear friend.”

“We just released her first tutorials on @fyfebeauty app today! I promise you, she’s not one you want to miss,” she captioned a behind-the-scenes photo of Stern applying a bold red lipstick.

Jillian and Patrick tied the knot in 1999 at a farmhouse in Maine that belonged to the actor’s family. Jillian’s sister, Kristen Mason, told PEOPLE at the time that the actor “saw her and started crying” when his wife-to-be began walking down the aisle.