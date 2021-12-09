Patricia Field may not be returning to style the new Sex and the City reboot, but she'll be tuning in to watch like the rest of us

Former SATC Stylist Patricia Field Talks to And Just Like That... Costume Designer 'All the Time'

Once a Sex and the City fan, always a Sex and the City fan.

Legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who has styled all six seasons of the series and two subsequent films, didn't return for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That... Instead she happily passed the baton on to Molly Rogers who leads the costume department and has worked with Field since the start of the show.

And Field, for one, will be tuning in. "Sure!" she exclaimed when PEOPLE asked the designer if she'll be watching when we caught up with her at the launch of her collab with luxury glove brand, Seymoure. "When Molly started, everyone was like, 'Oh, Patricia Field.' Molly knows what's going on. We worked together on Sex and the City from day one."

Rogers, who also worked in Field's eponymous boutique, is still close with Field. "I talk to Molly all the time. We're going to have dinner this weekend," says Field, who added that Rogers has had her "hands full" working on the reboot.

"It was a new concept that [the cast] was older, which I would've never gone for," Field says. "Why they want to look old, I have no idea, but I would've never allowed it."

At the time the reboot starting filming, Field was busy crafting looks for another beloved stylish TV character, Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris which is back for season 2 on Dec. 22 on Netflix. She also has been busy designing the new must-have accessory for her fans through her Seymoure glove collection.

"It came out of my missing gloves, loving gloves, and having the opportunity to put them on the actress Lily Collins," Field says of her new glove collaboration and dressing Collins (who plays Emily).

"I love this idea that we're taking the glove out of the vintage shops and it's a new world. It's a new time," Field says. "Gloves are new again because they've been away forever. For a young woman it's brand new. I love gloves and the girls need gloves. Let's face it. They're gorgeous."

In fact, all Emily Cooper fans will be able to recreate an aspect of Field's favorite look of season 2 — the outfit Emily wears at the train station.

Emily in Paris Credit: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

"Emily goes down from Paris to the French Riviera and she gets off the train and she's wearing this beautiful silk coat with the white 'Emily' glove," Field said of the outfit.

She describes her introduction to Seymoure gloves as "all the stars aligning" because the N.Y.C.-based costume designer teamed with Marylin Fitoussi in France to pull pieces while on-set. And that's how Field was connected to Seymoure's Melissa Meister, who sent over a slew of glove options.

As for any teasers, Field told PEOPLE Emily's looks will be as colorful and happy as they were in season 1 because "they work for her!" But when it comes to Emily's love life, Field has thoughts: "She has too many boyfriends that girl!"