Patricia Field on Passing Baton to SATC Reboot Costume Designer Molly Rogers: 'Her Time to Shine'

Patricia Field may not be working on the Sex and the City reboot after styling six seasons of the hit show and two spin-off films, but the celebrated costume designer has no regrets ⁠— or hard feelings. In fact, she's regularly chatting with And Just Like That's costume designer, Molly Rogers.

"It was her time to shine," Field, 79, tells PEOPLE of Rogers who worked alongside Field on Sex and the City "from day one."

"I'm glad because this is her opportunity to put her name out there," she adds when we caught up with her at a NYFW event for Seymoure gloves. "My name, sometimes, it smashes other people down, not intentionally, but you know."

Field explains that when she was asked to do the reboot she immediately directed producers to Rogers. "I said, 'Call Molly. She knows it all, we did it together.' So they called her and she was available. I wasn't available." Ever since, Field has been as excited as the rest of the show's fans to see what outfits are in the reboot, and says she checks in with Roger on her progress.

The big scheduling conflict Field faced was that she was wrapping up filming the second season of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, which prevented her from being in New York City for the revival.

Just like the iconic outfits she dreamed up for Sex and the City, Field's work on Emily in Paris (which included bucket hats, crop tops and so much Chanel!) got everyone talking.

But nothing phased Field very much. "I basically do not pay attention, but lately it's hard not to pay attention because it comes at me from all directions," she shares. "It's all positive, really. But I mean, I do my thing. I haven't changed what I do. I haven't changed how I operate."

Lily Collins; Emily in Paris; Netflix Credit: Netflix

She assures us Emily's outfits will remain as colorful and bold as before, saying "they work for her!"

"I'm [all about] happy clothes," Field says. "I mean, that's why Emily is so good for me. I could never do a violent, or military, or even historical show."

That joyful and creative way Field dresses the character Emily is all thanks to the actress that portrays her, Lily Collins.

"Lily Collins gave me the inspiration of how to dress her," Field shares. "Before we went to Paris, she came and visited me in New York from Los Angeles. She came to my gallery and I had some clothes for her to try, so I got a little taste of her. I love working with her. She's so pro, she exudes optimism and smartness and that is so inspiring for me. There's a lot of inspiration [for Emily] from her."

Being N.Y.C.-based, Field said she relied on costume designer Marylin Fitoussi in Paris to help her navigate the new city. "I would have never been able to do it without her." She also had help in the accessory department for season 2 from Seymoure designer, Melissa Meister, who sent her a slew of gloves in a "rainbow of colors" for Emily's wardrobe. "[Melissa] was a Godsend," Field says. "Lily Collins loved them."

As for filming season 2 amid COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't phase the legend much.

"You have to abide by certain rules and regulations and there's always a COVID team there. We get a test regularly, which is good. I think if you want to make something work, you make it work."