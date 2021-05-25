"The main reason was a time conflict," says the legendary costume designer, who is currently working on season 2 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris

Costume Designer Patricia Field Says Working on Emily in Paris Will Keep Her from SATC Reboot

Patricia Field has created iconic looks for the most stylish TV shows and films over the years, including The Devil Wears Prada, Younger and, most notably, Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies.

But the two-time Emmy Award-winning costume designer, 79, won't be returning for the highly-anticipated SATC reboot And Just Like That... "The main reason was a time conflict," Field told WWD.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris," she added. "But I told them to call my very dear friend Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."

Another fan favorite who won't be returning includes Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones throughout the series.

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon Credit: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

In January, Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Cynthia Nixon, 54, and Kristin Davis, 55, all shared a teaser for the new show confirming they'd reprise their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, respectively. All three women will also serve as executive producers.

Cattrall and Field have remained close since their time on set, and appeared to have recently had dinner together, according to Cattrall's Instagram post. "My dinner with @Pat_Field A true friend and confidant," Cattrall wrote on social media last week with a photo of the designer.

Field has maintained a "very positive creative relationship" with Cattrall over the years, noting that she recently helped style her upcoming nuptials. Cattrall has been in a relationship with Russell Thomas for almost five years.

"As a matter of fact, she's getting married at City Hall for a second time so I sent her to Dior," Field told WWD. "They make this New Look jacket that is a laser type jacket that comes in at the waist. It's cut very well. She went there and got it."

The costume designer has otherwise been hard at work on season 2 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, by SATC creator Darren Star. "Last night we were shooting a birthday dinner scene," Field told the outlet.

"Emily and her friends decided to have the birthday dinner in the courtyard of the building they live in," she explained. "I thought, 'Let's just make this a beautiful tableau of costumes.' It was like a fashionable birthday party. It looked kind of surreal. Here they were dressed up like they were going to the Oscars."

RELATED VIDEO: Taking This Tour of the "Younger" Costume Closet Will Seriously Have You Drooling

EMILY IN PARIS Credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

As for critics who thought season 1's outfits were too cliché, Field wasn't bothered. "Not really because you know the French are like that," she said. "They don't like anything. And I've known the French for many, many years. I think people have a right to say what they want to say. In the meantime from what I understand from here in Paris is that everybody is watching it. At the end of the day, that's what counts. I don't think Americans found it cliché at all."