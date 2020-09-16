Patagonia's New Shorts Have a Secret Political Message Hidden Inside the Tag

The outdoor retailer hasn't been afraid to get political in the past

Patagonia's sending a message to its customers.

Inside the California-based outerwear company's Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts for men and women, the backside of the label includes a very direct note: "Vote the a--holes out." Once a photo of the tag began circulating on Twitter, many wondered if the label was real. But Patagonia's spokesperson Corley Kenna confirmed to CNN that the label is legit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have been standing up to climate deniers for almost as long as we've been making those shorts," Kenna said in the statement.

According to Kenna, Patagonia's CEO Yvon Chouinard has said the phrase "vote the a--holes out" for years. "It refers to politicians from any party who deny or disregard the climate crisis and ignore science."

So far, you'll only find the message on the tag inside the Regenerative Organic Stand-Up Shorts. But Patagonia's Director of Copy Brad Wieners tweeted that he hopes to add it to more designs. "Can you please confirm that your new season has this tags? I will buy parkas for the family," one person tweeted.

Wieners replied: "Wish all parkas had them, too. Sadly not. Agitating for more. Will let u know."

Patagonia has been vocal about reminding Americans to vote in the 2020 Senate and presidential election and dedicated hefty space on its homepage telling shoppers to "Vote climate deniers out of office," "Vote early," and "Vote now."

Image zoom

The company also makes it easy for people to sign up to vote, whether it is in person or by mail. On the homepage, a shopper can input their address and then they are brought to a webpage to either request a mail-in ballot or find their in-person polling dates. All the state deadlines and voting days are clearly laid out too.

At the bottom of its website, Patagonia urges customers to get even more involved with other organizations like Ballot Ready, LCV, Protect Our Winters, ACLU and Patagonia Action Works.