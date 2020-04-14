Jennifer Garner, Prince Harry, and More Celebs Love This Jacket Brand, and It’s on Sale (Today Only!)

Image zoom Getty (2)

There are few athleisure brands that have fan bases so wide, they count everyone from celebrities and soccer moms to tech workers as devotees. While you may be thinking of well-known labels like Nike and Adidas, we’re actually talking about Patagonia. A-listers like Jennifer Garner and Julia Roberts have been spotted in Patagonia jackets, and Prince Harry is a fan, too: He most recently wore a Patagonia puffer to an engagement with rugby players before he stepped down as a senior royal.

The outdoor clothing and gear brand is so iconic, that its name is almost synonymous with “fleece jacket” and “puffers” — its Better Sweater vests have even become the unofficial uniform for finance-sector workers. And if you’ve been meaning to snag one for yourself, you’re in luck — tons of Patagonia jackets and outerwear for both men and women are on sale for up to 40 percent off as part of eBags’ flash sale. All you have to do is apply the promo code WFH at checkout, and you can score Patagonia vests, jackets, and more for as low as $59.

Buy It! Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater Vest, $59.40 with code WFH (orig. $99); ebags.com

Patagonia’s pieces make the perfect transitional outerwear, so with spring weather now in full swing, this sale could not have come at a better time. The brand’s popular quarter-zip pullovers, which can be layered over t-shirts or paired with jeans for a casual look, are just $70 right now. What’s more, you can grab men’s waterproof rain jackets for $60 off and women’s super soft knit jackets for as low as $104.

Even workout must-haves, like this wire-free sports bra and this pair of lightweight shorts, are included in the markdowns. Don’t sit on your chance to snag these Patagonia deals, though — the flash sale ends tonight at 11:59pm E.T., so you’ll have to move fast. Below are the best discounted styles for both men and women to grab now.

Buy It! Patagonia Women’s Los Gatos Vest, $69.30 with code WFH (orig. $99); ebags.com

Buy It! Patagonia Women’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover, $71.40 with code WFH (orig. $119); ebags.com

Buy It! Patagonia Women’s Better Sweater Jacket, $97.30 with code WFH (orig. $139); ebags.com

Buy It! Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Jacket, $139.30 with code WFH (orig. $199); ebags.com

Buy It! Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater Jacket, $97.30 with code WFH (orig. $139); ebags.com

Buy It! Patagonia Men’s Better Sweater Vest, $69.30 with code WFH (orig. $99); ebags.com

