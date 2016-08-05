The secret behind Bella Hadid's glitter Versace pout can soon be yours

The moment Bella Hadid walked the Versace runway with her bright red, glittery lips, it was as if the beauty Gods had spoken. Turns out, it was just Pat McGrath — so, basically the same thing. And she actually has spoken, sharing the secret behind the look that’s about to totally transform your lipstick game.

McGrath announced Thursday that she’s expanding her Pat McGrath Labs cosmetics collection with Lust 004: a selection of six matte lip shades, plus three fine glitters to layer on top of them, a sheer gloss and the fine gold powder that was behind Rihanna’s glitter tears on the September cover of W.

Credit: Pat McGrath Labs

At her launch event in NYC, McGrath demonstrated the secret behind her signature gold drip: Just smear on a dollop of lip gloss and blow a dusting of her new gold powder on top of it, which creates a truly molten look. The makeup artist then explained that even though the shades are matte, they wear and feel like balm.

“If you’re completely lip obsessed, you’ll try it out, play with the glitter, press it on alone, maybe add a tiny bit of gloss, wear the gold as an eyeliner; It’s a kit for everything, but really lip art,” she said. The collection will be sold in several ways: in its entirety (all 11 products), as a set of two lipsticks, two glitters and a gloss or as single lipsticks.

Excited as we are about her new shades? You’ll have to keep calm until August 30th, when you can order them on patmcgrath.com. But trust us — it’s worth the wait.