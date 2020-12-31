"I am beyond humbled," McGrath said of her damehood, granted to her by Queen Elizabeth II

Pat McGrath Becomes First Makeup Artist to Receive Damehood: 'Never Give Up on Your Dreams'

Pat McGrath has become the first makeup artist to receive a damehood by Queen Elizabeth II.

The makeup artist, who launched her makeup line Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, was announced as part of the Queen's New Year's honors list.

"I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E - Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity," said Dame McGrath, 50, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career," she added.

McGrath previously received recognition by the Queen in 2014 when she was awarded MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the fashion and beauty industries.

McGrath revealed the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday, writing, "I want to thank all of the amazing people in my life - my mother Jean McGrath, my family, friends, colleagues and you, my fellow Beauty Lovers, who contributed to this award. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognize me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present."

"When I first launched my brand, PAT McGRATH LABS, it was designed to inspire self-expression and individuality," she continued. "I dedicate this honour in tribute to Makeup Artists everywhere, I adore each and every one of you. Never give up on your dreams - with hard work, creativity and perseverance anything is possible- Pat XX."

Throughout her career, McGrath has worked on hundreds of shoots (including every cover of Italian Vogue for 20 years), oversees the beauty looks of over 60 fashion shows every season and serves as British Vogue’s Beauty Editor-at-Large, a role she's held since 2017.

Since launching Pat McGrath Labs, the makeup line has become the biggest-selling beauty brand in Selfridges’ history when it launched in stores in April 2019. Her collaboration with Supreme New York sold out in record time — 8.2 seconds.

She has also earned the Council of Fashion Designers of America Founder’s Award in 2017, the British Fashion Council Award for Fashion Creator in 2017 and was named one of TIME 100’s most influential people.

Several A-list stars congratulated McGrath on the honor, including designers Diane von Fürstenberg and Zac Posen.

Actors Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins and soccer star David Beckham extended their congratulations as well alongside singers Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Kacey Musgraves.

"Bravo bravo Dame Pat! You deserve it," wrote von Fürstenberg, while Beckham commented, "So proud of you and so happy for you."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has been friends with McGrath for over 25 years, added in the comments, "Congratulations mother @patmcgrathreal you so deserve!!! YES DAME !!!!"

In May, Campbell was named the first-ever global face of Pat McGrath Labs. Campbell, 50, told PEOPLE at the time the move was a “historic moment” and that she understood “Pat’s drive.”