Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath on the Pro's Debut Skincare Product, Zoom Makeup Tutorials and More

Beauty industry trailblazer Pat McGrath has bottled her signature glow — and her longtime muse and friend Naomi Campbell is fronting the new campaign

Naomi Campbell's glow is just one on a long list of qualities that make her a beauty icon. And anytime the supermodel is sharing her tips, we're taking notes.

Her latest skincare obsession comes courtesy of one of her closest friends, legendary makeup artist and industry trailblazer Pat McGrath, who just debuted Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence, an elixir that marks her first foray into the skincare space.

"It's not a moisturizer, it's not a serum — it's an emulsifying, hydrating essence," McGrath explained to a group of editors when previewing the product, which is available on patmcgrathlabs.com for $86 and touted as, "Pat's signature glow in a bottle,"

Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence is made from 97% botanically-derived ingredients and targeted as a face primer to contribute to a healthy overall complexion over time.

"I got Divine Skin during lockdown — it was the perfect time for me to experiment, because I really had a routine," Campbell, who fronts the campaign shot by the legendary Steven Meisel, told PEOPLE.

Read on for more from PEOPLE's one-on-one chat with "chosen family" members Campbell and McGrath.

Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence was the best kept secret in beauty. How long was it in the making?

Pat: It's been years. It really started from the fact that I had a very thin moisturizer that I always used on all the girls backstage. I'd add a little bit of rose water to calm the skin. And that's how we in the end made this beautiful formula, which is a really thin moisturizer, a rich essence, filled with botanical oils that sink into the skin. It was from being backstage and seeing what happened to the girls' skin from having the makeup, taking it off, putting it on, all the age groups that we work with, the travel that we all do, seeing the moisture barrier of our skin being destroyed. I had to make something that protects the skin barrier and rebuilds the skin barrier.

Naomi: The repair is so important. We're under intense lights every day with makeup on, baking into our skin. It's dehydrating. Ever since I started using the essence my concealer just glides on so much smoother. I started using it a year before it came out. It really became a crucial part of my routine. I got to live with it and love it. When I love something, I'm loyal to it. And that's it, it's done, it's there. It's in my life now, forever.

Naomi Campbell stars in new Pat McGrath Campaign for Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence shot by Steven Meisel Credit: Steven Meisel

Naomi, when Pat calls you up for a campaign, what's the immediate reaction?

Naomi: It's an honor. It's an honor to work with your friend and to support what she's doing. It's an honor to shoot with Steven Meisel. And I believe in the product regardless of our friendship — I would be her customer no matter what, because I love what she does. Pat's always giving you a 110%.

You have been "chosen family" for decades. When you look back at your relationship, what are some standout memories?

Naomi: They are endless. Lots of laughs. New York city in the '90s. Dancing together. Creating iconic looks. We really support each other at work and outside of work. We spend time together outside of work. The caring, the compassion, the happiness when someone you love does well, like what's happening now for Pat — I'm very proud of her, very happy for her. And she's sharing all her very incredible knowledge that she has. It makes so much sense to me, because when you sit in Pat's chair and you get your makeup done, she was always about the dewy glow. It's never, ever, ever been dry. Not once.

Pat: No, never, always a glow! And Naomi is a huge inspiration for me wanting to create more and more glow products. And you know, when I look back at us working together, we were always like a sisters. We're always a family. We've always been there for one another.

Naomi Campbell, Pat McGrath Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath | Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty

Did you have a lot of Zoom dates during lockdown?

Pat: Naomi, do you remember when we did some makeup lessons on Zoom?

Naomi: Oh yes! Models are spoiled in a sense, where we just get to show up to work and sit in a chair and be done. We don't always look up to see the technique, so I did need those pointers. I was like how can I create this eye using your paintbox of colors.

Pat: You are a lot better than you ever let on. I didn't know you were that good.

Can you both share a little bit about your beauty philosophies?

Naomi: For me it's hydration. It's always been about hydration, and whichever way I can get it . To just keep my skin as supple, and as moisturized, and as shiny as possible — especially when I'm not working.

Pat: My philosophy is to enjoy that beautiful shine that comes from glowing skin. And then at the same time, my thing has always been, just have fun with your makeup. Don't forget to celebrate your individuality. We love that.

Pat, what's still on your bucket list as a creator?

Pat: I want to paint the world. I want to paint everybody. One of my huge wishes came true: everybody on Bridgerton this season was wearing Pat McGrath Labs, and that was a really big deal for me, you know? That all the diverse cast members, they were all wearing the Motherships [palettes]. They were wearing the foundations. And to see my Skin Fetish highlighting stick in all the ballroom scenes — that was a big moment for me.

Naomi, how has your beauty routine changed since the pandemic and becoming a mom?