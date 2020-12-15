"The family will be donating their fee from this campaign to the Union Rescue Mission to help families all across Los Angeles during this very difficult time," a rep for Paris Hilton tells PEOPLE

Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton Front New Valentino Campaign: 'It Was Fun to Have a Girl's Day'

Maison Valentino tapped a family of industry icons for its latest digital campaign.

Sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild star alongside their mom, Kathy Hilton, in a new spot featuring the Italian label's Roman Stud Handbag and pieces from its Diary Resort collection. Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, Paris says she had "the best time" shooting with her mom and sister.

"We love Valentino and my best friend Jennifer Rovero was the photographer, so it was so much fun to have a girl's day at the Bel-Air Hotel. So happy with how all the photos turned out, so stunning and iconic!"

The entrepreneur and DJ, 39, used one of her signature catch phrases to describe the photo shoot, which captures all three Hilton women in luxe emerald green and gold tones perfect for the holiday season: "Loves it!"

"This year we weren’t able to shoot a family Christmas card," due to the coronavirus pandemic, "so I guess this is our unofficial holiday card," Nicky, 37, jokes.

The mom of two also unveiled a second set of looks from the same campaign on her Instagram account Tuesday afternoon. "California winter 🌴" she captioned a slideshow of the mother-daughter trio posing in colorful prints with their Roman Stud Handbags. "A family affair with @MaisonValentino."

Kathy (who is set to star in the upcoming season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) adds, "It was such a special day at the Bel-Air Hotel with my two daughters wearing the most beautiful clothing."

A rep for Paris tells PEOPLE: "The family will be donating their fee from this campaign to the Union Rescue Mission to help families all across Los Angeles during this very difficult time."

And this is not the first time the famous family has given back in a big way this year.

In April, the Hilton Foundation — a non-profit established by hotel entrepreneur and the great-grandfather of Paris and Nicky Rothschild Hilton, Conrad N. Hilton, in 1944 — announced $10 million of additional funding towards coronavirus relief efforts.

According to a Hilton Foundation press release, “about half will go toward protecting the homeless population in Los Angeles, with the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak.”

In Los Angeles, three organizations that are addressing the city’s pressing homelessness issue received sizable donations: Brilliant Corners, California Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

The flexible grants are being used to help health care clinics in the area, purchase essential supplies and personal protective equipment (such as hand sanitizer and testing kits) and “cover expenses related to developing and implementing a COVID-19 response plan to care for individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County,” according to the press release.

The remaining 50 percent of funds “aim to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the African region."