Paris Jackson is a master of disguise.

Jackson, the daughter of the late King of Pop, has more than 50 tattoos, but she managed to cover them all up on the set of a photo shoot in Los Angeles. Her skin appeared bare as she wore a shoulder-baring red velvet dress, black combat boots and round sunglasses. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

Jackson, 20, has proudly showed off her body art in the past. Last December, she flaunted her tattoos in a Calvin Klein bikini, and last September, she stamped a chakra tattoo down her chest. A year ago, she and godfather Macaulay Culkin got matching spoon tattoos, and she and her brother Prince Jackson got yin and yang ink designs together.

BACKGRID

Some of her tattoos are tributes to her famous father. In 2017, she stamped “Applehead” on her foot to memorialize him. In 2016, she inked the cover art from her father’s 1989 album Dangerous onto her skin, and she put “Queen of My Heart” on her wrist in her father’s handwriting.

When she debuted the Dangerous tattoo, she posted a quote from her father: ““The meaning of life is contained in every single expression of life. It is present in the infinity of forms and phenomena that exists in all of creation.”

Then she wrote, “Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from.”

The candid model recently opened up about her sexuality on social media. When a fan asked her “Are you bi?” on Instagram, she replied, “That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels.”

“I came out when i was 14.. i’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. i’ve talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article,” she continued. “There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?”