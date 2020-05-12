Fellow model Kaia Gerber also recently got into the DIY spirit as tattoo parlors remain closed

Paris Jackson Gives Herself a Foot Tattoo While Social Distancing at Home - See Her in Action

Paris Jackson's taking tattooing into her own hands while she social distances amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, added some more ink to her extensive collection — and fearlessly did it herself while hanging out at home. Jackson posted an Instagram photo tattooing her foot as she focused on drawing the squiggle shape below her right pinky toe. She also shared a video clip on her Instagram Story that showed a close-up shot of the freshly tattooed design.

As Jackson moved the needle along her foot, she pulled the skin tight using her free hand and appeared completely at ease while at work.

The model and musician isn't the only star to give herself some at-home ink while tattoo parlors have been closed during the pandemic. Kaia Gerber also opened up about how she recently gave herself a stick and poke design to quench her desire for a new tatt.

"I've been struggling because one of my favorite pastimes was going and getting tattoos, and nobody's been able to do that," Gerber, 18, said in an interview with Glamour.

"So, in the meantime, I gave myself a stick and poke," she revealed.

