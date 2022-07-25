"I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment," Paris Jackson said of starring in SKIMS' Swim campaign

Paris Jackson Stars in New Skims Campaign: 'It's a Full Circle Moment'

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has a new and familiar face!

On Monday, actress Paris Jackson, 24, was unveiled as a model for the shapewear line's latest campaign, Swim.

In a sultry snap, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson lays on a nude monogrammed SKIMS blanket as she gives the camera a fierce look. Wearing a beige-hued bikini with a matching coverup tied around her waist, Paris's fresh face and small hoop earrings with jeweled accents complete her look.

Paris serves the same smize while donning a plunging v-neck one-piece with sheer sleeves in one photo, and effortlessly rocks a blue onesie with a matching SKIMS blanket draped around her shoulders in another.

Paris Jackson Stars in New Skims Campaign Credit: courtesy skims

Singer Bella Poarch, and actress Madison Bailey also star in the campaign.

"I've known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment. I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun," said Paris in a release shared with PEOPLE.

Paris Jackson Stars in New Skims Campaign Credit: courtesy skims

Alongside an Instagram carousel of her SKIMS looks, Paris also wrote, "doing this shoot was a blast, and the team was impeccable."

Bella Poarch added in the release, "I'm so thrilled to be a part of the new SKIMS Swim campaign! I'm obsessed with the new collection - from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn't be more excited to work with them."

Praising SKIMS for its "iconic campaigns," Bailey said, "to be a part of the latest one for Swim was so exciting! I'm a huge fan of the brand and this collection is so fun, I'll be wearing it all Summer long."

Cobrasnake (Mark Hunter) served as the photographer and director.