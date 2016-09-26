Star Wars Fans, You're Going to Love Paris Jackson's New Tattoo

Paris Jackson may already have a handful of colorful tattoos, but the 18-year-old is just getting started, adding a new work of art to her ever-growing body art collection — and we guarantee it’s worth geeking out over.

The model had a sci-fi-inspired tattoo inked on her ankle over the weekend, and if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ll more than approve of her choice: a black-and-purple simple sketch of a Millennium Falcon replica from the ever-popular sci-fi series. Cool, right?

And it turns out, the new body art, which she revealed on Instagram Stories with the caption, “let’s hope my little bro likes it,” was for her younger brother, Blanket.

This isn’t the first time Jackson has gotten a tattoo with her family in mind. In May, she debuted a work of art honoring her late father Michael Jackson with a sketch of the cover art from the King of Pop’s 1989 multi-platinum album Dangerous.

“Never forget your roots, and always be proud of where you came from,” she said of tattoo at the time.