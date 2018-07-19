Paris Jackson Poses Topless in New Re/Done x Weejuns Campaign Photos

One day after Paris Jackson was spotted on set with her tattoos covered up, she’s putting them all on display for a new topless campaign with RE/DONE + Weejuns.

The 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe teamed with RE/DONE for its latest collaboration with the brand, G.H. Bass & Co. The company known for repurposing vintage Levi’s jeans into revamped, sustainable new pieces, is not putting its cool twist on the iconic Weejuns penny loafers.

Juergen Teller

Paris models the two new loafer styles, one a flat shoe the other with a three-inch heel, but they’re not on her feet! In the photos (shot by Juergen Teller), she covers herself up in the shoes, demonstrating that they’re both great for walking and to use as a bra!

Juergen Teller

RELATED: Everything Paris Jackson Has Said About Beauty, Her Body and Ignoring Haters

In the topless photos she shows off her many tattoos (she has over 50 of them!), displaying the colorful chakra tattoo down her chest, the spoon tattoos she got with her godfather Macaulay Culkin and many more.

Juergen Teller

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Jackson Says She ‘Came Out’ at 14 Years Old and Hits Back at Those Labeling Her Sexuality

The newly “re-done” loafers come in 16 different styles and color ways, which include crocodile print, leopard and black pairs with studded detailing.

Juergen Teller

The new RE/DONE + Weejuns footwear range will be available at Barneys New York, net-a-porter.com and shopredone.com on July 19.

This isn’t the first time the model has posed topless. In October she shared a snap of herself to make a statement on body positivity. “Comfortable in my rolls. f— wit me,” she captioned a photo of herself bent over on a chair with her face cut out of frame.