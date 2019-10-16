Paris Jackson Steps Out with Pink-Tinged Locks and a '70s-Inspired Look

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson goes pink!

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old model and daughter of the late performer Michael Jackson stepped out with pink-tinged locks for the launch party of Nicki Minaj‘s Fendi collection in Beverly Hills.

Jackson opted for a retro look for the night with a Fendi tank top, brown fringe suede jacket, jeans, and brown suede boots. She finished off her look with several necklaces and round sunglasses.

Noticeably absent at Jackson’s side for the night out was her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

Image zoom Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

RELATED: Paris Jackson ‘in Good Spirits’ During Night Out with Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn: Source

Although 2019 has been, at times, difficult for Jackson, she celebrated her one year of happiness with Glenn. On April 29, the model and singer posted a sweet tribute to her beau on Instagram, calling Glenn the “light” of her life.

Image zoom Paris and Gabriel Glenn Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Image zoom Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

“Thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. “Can’t wait for another trip around the sun.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Smokes Birthday Blunt in Honor of Turning 21 — and Gives Her Boyfriend a Smooch

In the carousel of photos Jackson chose to post, the couple showed off plenty of PDA and were also seen jamming together.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Jackson’s Kids: Inside Paris, Prince and Bigi’s Lives Now 10 Years After His Death

And just earlier this month, Jackson honored Glenn on National Boyfriend Day.

“This is the love of my life, my muse, the light of my existence,” wrote Jackson. “I don’t know how I got so lucky, but not a day goes by where I’m not grateful for having you in my life. Thank you for being mine. For being you. For the music. I love you.”