Paris Jackson Talks Her Beauty Inspirations and First Tattoo as She Fronts New KVD Beauty Campaign  

Musician and actress Paris Jackson fronts her second KVD Beauty campaign, celebrating the brand’s reimagined Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick

Michelle Lee
Published on August 22, 2022 12:41 PM
Photo: KVD Beauty

Paris Jackson is bringing her creative eye to the beauty scene.

As the the face of KVD Beauty, the 24-year-old musician is celebrating the brand's updated collection of Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipsticks with a campaign that merges her artistic vision with KVD's authentic and bold innovations.

In addition to modeling the collection, Jackson also participated in the creative direction of the shoot, alongside her stylist Danyul Brown and KVD Beauty Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador Anthony Nguyen.

"I like doing anything that involves creation, whether that be in music or [any other] form of art. I think it's fun," she told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the collection's launch event in New York City.

In a statement, Jackson noted it was an "unforgettable experience" working with the brand. "As an artist, it was extremely special that I was able [to] add my own touch to the launch of this new liquid lip collection."

Launching with 21 matte shades – ranging from your everyday neutrals to your vibrant colors, like cobalt and violet, and named after "beautiful, yet dangerous botanicals" – the lipsticks are crafted with an evolved long-lasting, transfer-proof, and light-weight formula. Plus, they're vegan and cruelty-free.

KVD Beauty

To tap into the campaign's "fairy-goth-meets-grunge aesthetic," a concept translated through a series of ethereal photos shot by Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello, Jackson focused on the palettes that she gravitates towards, like earth-toned hues.

For her makeup, she experimented with the lipstick's versatility, using the shades on both her lips and eyelids for a monotone look.

Her reaction to seeing her vision come to life? "I thought it was rad," she says.

The Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick will be available on kvdbeauty.com as well as Sephora and Ulta, online and in-stores, for $22.

KVD Beauty

Her go-to lipstick look is a combination of KVD's Everlasting lip liner in Bow N Arrow, a rich mauve rose, and its Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-proof Liquid Lipstick in Moonlight, a terracotta rose.

Of her personal makeup journey, the "Lighthouse" singer shares, "All of the artists that I liked when I was kid wore wild makeup. I'm sure there's some influence there."

When it comes to her on-stage beauty, Jackson leans into "messier" looks.

Paris Jackson attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Sex Appeal and Habit actress also addressed her tattoos.

Recalling her first ink, she says, "It's on my boob, it's an alien," and shares it was something she spontaneously got when she was younger.

"I just wanted it – it's kind of how they all are," she says of her growing collection, adding, "I've done a few of my own."

