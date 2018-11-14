Paris Jackson Debuts Long Hair Extensions and Rocks Colorful Crop Top for Fashion Event

Paris Jackson knows how to let her hair down.

The 20-year-old model debuted new long hair extensions at the New York City launch of Alice + Olivia's new collection, a collaboration featuring the designs of late American pop artist Keith Haring, who died in 1990. For the occasion, she sported a crop top patterned with Haring's famous dancing figures that matched the backdrop at the event. It also showed off her toned stomach and belly button ring.

To complete the look, Jackson added super-flared bell-bottom jeans, a vibrant red-and-yellow clutch also from the collection, a leather jacket and plenty of beaded necklaces and bracelets.

The daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson often shows of her uniquely retro style. She recently shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram in which she’s rocking what appear to be tie-dye yoga pants. In the picture, she’s snuggling up to a pooch, holding its head in her hands, and showing off her collection tattoos and bracelets while topless. She captioned the photo simply, “#tbt ♥️”

At the end of last month, she was photographed with another famous musician’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, at a fashion show for Jeremy Scott’s new Moschino [tv] H&M collection.

Both Jackson and Cobain regularly support Scott. Back in April the pair walked the red carpet with him at the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The rising star is no stranger to fashion shows. In fact, she recently revealed that she got in a fight with paparazzi at the Tom Ford fashion show during this year’s New York Fashion Week.

“I just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn’t get a chance to shoot my face,” she wrote on Twitter that night, adding, “for those of you that don’t know, paps don’t get paid unless my face is in the shot.”

Jackson went on to explain that the most frustrating part of the encounter was that the photographers then told her, “Michael would have never done that!!”

“Ugh!!!” she added. “…he did… a lot lol.”

In a separate message she elaborated on her comment, writing, “Does no one remember the hundreds of unique disguises he came up with all the time? The f—.”