Paris Jackson is breaking her silence after abruptly leaving the Dior fashion show.

After multiple reports claimed the daughter of Michael Jackson “stormed out” of Friday’s Dior Couture spring/summer 2019 Cruise collection presentation in France, the 20-year-old model released a statement on Twitter Tuesday.

“To be clear, I did not ‘storm out’ of the show. I quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest to not cause a scene, because I do not support animals being branded and whipped,” Paris wrote.

“Not trying to become enemies in the fashion world in any way, but I will always be myself,” she said.

A source also confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Paris “quietly” left the event because she had concerns about how the horses were treated during the label’s highly produced show, meant to showcase a women’s rodeo.

“She was uncomfortable with how the horses were being handled (the whipping sound was loud) so she quietly slipped out,” the source said, referring to the female rodeo riders who performed on horses during the show.

“The ladies performing with the horses were riding side-saddle so they had to use a crop to get the horses to go straight and it was pouring rain with no tent. Paris meant no disrespect to the brand. She loved the collection and had a wonderful time in Paris with Dior,” the source added.

Dior did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On the day of the event, Paris also revealed to fans and followers on social media how she occupied her time while the Dior show was going on.

“Left early n did this,” she captioned a photo of herself standing outside the show in the rain.

Following her trip to France, Paris traveled to Venice, Italy.