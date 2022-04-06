The musician and actress is taking the beauty industry by storm as the new face of KVD Beauty — and she's helping the brand launch its latest Tattoo Pencil gel eyeliner

Paris Jackson Is the New Face of KVD Beauty — See Her Edgy Eyeliner Campaign!

Paris Jackson is a beauty muse.

The actress, 24, has been named the new face of KVD Beauty, marking her debut beauty brand partnership.

To kick off her exciting new role, Jackson is helping launch KVD Beauty's new Tattoo Liner, a smoother, gel version of the popular liquid Tattoo Liner.

Jackson expressed she was immediately drawn to the ethos of the brand, which aligns with her personal lifestyle.

"As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity," Jackson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they're 100% vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come."

The multi-talented artist has made a lasting impact in each endeavor she taken on and the beauty industry will be no different.

The new Tattoo Pencil gel liner is waterproof, transfer resistant, and bold enough for big makeup looks but can also be worn everyday. The eyeliner retails for $22 and launches with ten matte shades on April 11 online at KVDVeganBeauty.com, and in-store and online at Sephora.com.

Kat Von D Beauty Credit: Kat Von D Beauty

The highly anticipated partnership between KVD Beauty and Jackson is additionally extra meaningful for the brand since they relaunched in 2020.

"Paris exemplifies so much of what KVD Beauty stands for — kindness, discovery, and individuality, to name a few," said Tara Loftis, KVD Beauty Global Vice President of Marketing and PR, in a statement. "As graceful as she is beautiful, we are so excited to be partnering with such an inspiring, powerful woman as our new brand ambassador and the face of Tattoo Pencil Liner. We know this partnership will be a great success, and there's no one we'd rather work with than Paris for this exciting journey."

Jackson began her career as a model with IMG, before taking up acting. She spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about preparing for her role in the Hulu teen comedy film Sex Appeal. The actress has also appeared in the 2018 Charlize Theron feature Gringo, as well as TV shows Star and MTV's Scream.

Aside from her acting, Jackson followed in her pop-icon father's footsteps and released her debut album Wilted in 2020 and her follow-up EP the lost in February 2022.