All the stars were out Wednesday night in New York City to celebrate Jeremy Scott’s new Moschino [tv] H&M collection.

The celeb-loved designer had all his besties on-hand at his fashion show for the new line, including music royalty, Paris Jackson and Frances Bean Cobain, daughters of the late legends, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain, respectively.

“Jeremy has been one of my best friends for eight years now,” Cobain told WWD before the show. “He’s one of my favorite human beings outside of all the hubbub of this, and I think he’s so brilliant and creative — I’ll show up for anything he does, really.”

Both Jackson and Cobain regularly support Scott. Back in April the pair walked the red carpet with him at the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Other stars seated front row included Coco Rocha, Marc Jacobs and Bebe Rexha, who all took in the buzzy collection that was modeled by the top catwalkers in the business including the Hadid family, Joan Smalls and iconic Super Naomi Campbell.

Gigi Hadid opened the show wearing a hooded mini dress with gold metallic puffer coat and Moschino’s signature chainlink jewelry.

Bella Hadid wore an edgy, curve-hugging, zip-front mini dress down the runway, while Anwar was in head-to-toe leather wearing a jacket and matching pants covered in chainlink detailing.

Taylor Hill, Joan Smalls and Winnie Harlow were a few of the other big-name talent on the catwalk, modeling more risqué looks that included blinged-out briefs, gold bikinis and cool coats.

And finally, Campbell closed the show wearing a high-shine silver long-sleeve slouchy dress with black thigh-high boots and gold chain necklaces.