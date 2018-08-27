Paris Hilton's Pushing Her Wedding Back to Next Year: 'You Can't Rush Something Like This'

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is setting the record straight about her wedding date.

After reports that the star, 37, claimed Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka, 33, were pushing back their Nov. 11 wedding to next year, Hilton tells PEOPLE she never actually intended on tying the knot on that day.

“The 11/11 thing was never a set date,” Hilton tells us when we talked to the star about the launch of her 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush Paris Hilton For Women. “It was just, 11/11 is something I love because I always say, ’11:11, make a wish for good luck.’ So Chris was like, ‘Oh let’s do it on 11/11. That’s such a special number for you.'”

She continues, “I was like yeah, but I didn’t look at my schedule. Then this summer we were looking at our schedules and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness we are both working nonstop until like New Year’s.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kathy Hilton Says She Is ‘Beyond Excited’ About Daughter Paris’ Engagement

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Instead of trying for the Nov. 11 date, Hilton and Zylka ultimately decided they preferred to take their time planning to ensure they’d have their dream wedding.

Jerritt Clark/WireImage

“I want to be able to be relaxed, not stressed out and not having to rush off to a different country the next day. I want to be able to go directly from my wedding to my honeymoon and with my schedule [right now] that would be impossible,” Hilton, who’s been busy all summer deejaying on her European Platinum Rush Tour and launching Paris Hilton Skincare, says.

“We’re both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year,” she says. “With all the planning I want it to be perfect and you can’t rush something like this.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The 15 Best New Beauty Products for Fall

The businesswoman also debunked the rumor that she planned to have three different wedding receptions all over the world. ”

“Somebody asked me that and I was just joking around,” Hilton explains. “They were like, ‘On your 21st birthday you had five parties around the world. Would you do that for your wedding?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah that would be great.'”

She adds, “I was just joking. When you say something and you’re being sarcastic, I think people when they read it and it gets spread around on the internet and they think that you’re serious. I always like to joke around and say silly things, but no. One is enough. I am way to busy to do more than one.”

Although many of her wedding details are still yet to be finalized, Hilton does know one thing: she’ll be wearing an extra-special perfume on the big day.

“We’re coming out with a new fragrance. It’s a surprise, so I can’t say everything about it but it is inspired by my wedding,” Hilton tells us about her upcoming 25th perfume.

“I can’t say the name or anything yet, but I am going to be wearing that. I’ve already designed the bottle and now I am just picking out different notes, mixing them together and figuring out what exactly I want the scent to be.”