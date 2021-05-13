Paris Hilton Won't Be DJing at Her Own Wedding: 'I'll Take the Night Off'

Paris Hilton has hit the DJ booth for some pretty major parties, but when it comes to her own wedding, she's stepping aside.

"I think for my wedding I'm going to be so stressed out that I probably will have other people DJing," Hilton revealed in a conversation with Jason Gay for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival.

Luckily, the star has no shortage of options to choose from. "I got a lot of my friends calling me saying, 'I want to DJ your wedding.' So I have a whole list of people who want to do it. So I think I'll take the night off that night and just be the bride," Hilton said with a laugh.

Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum got engaged earlier this year when Reum popped the question on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island. He proposed with a one-of-a-kind, mega-carat emerald-cut engagement ring designed by jeweler Jean Dousset: the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton, who announced the news a few days later, told Vogue of her exciting engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals."

Hilton revealed that the inspiration behind her sparkler was "the Grand Palais in Paris."

"It has a beautiful love story," she said during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest of the emerald cut ring. "It's called The Paris."

She continued: "I'm so obsessed with it…it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire."

Also during her conversation with Gay, Hilton announced she's returning to TV with her upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love.

Hilton said that it "definitely" took some convincing to do another reality series, which will follow her love story with Reum.

"It's been years and years of people offering me different shows and sending me different concepts and I've turned everything down. But for this, I feel that after my documentary, it just ended in a way that really didn't have an ending," the star said of her 2020 YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris.

She continued: "I was in such a different point in my life, even though it was only like, a year and a half ago. But, I was single, I was kind of sad and just not in a good place. And now I've just never been happier."

"I really want my fans and everyone to see that I did finally get my happy, fairytale ending and just showing the next part of my life. So, I just feel now I'm an open book, I've put it all out there. I have nothing to hide and I'm just so proud of how everything is today and I just feel like my fans will really enjoy just seeing this like, maybe one of the most special moments of my life," she added.