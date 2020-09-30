Paris Hilton Says Boyfriend Carter Reum 'Transformed Her Life' as She Wishes Him a Happy Anniversary

The sweet Instagram post comes just weeks after the heiress opened up about her "incredible chemistry" with Reum during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE

Paris Hilton has found her perfect match in boyfriend Carter Reum.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old heiress called the author and entrepreneur the “one missing piece” of her puzzle in a heartfelt Instagram tribute to celebrate a milestone in their relationship.

“Happy Anniversary my love! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world because I have you. 🥰 You opened my heart in ways I didn’t existed,” Hilton wrote alongside a photo of the pair sharing a sweet embrace. “You are the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met. You transformed my life in so many ways. I never thought it was possible to have this much love for someone. I will never forget our first kiss.”

In the photo, the former reality star is wearing a yellow off-the-shoulder dress and sporting colorful highlights as she smiles at Carter, who is wearing a blue button-down and black pants.

“When we are together I feel like we are in our own world and everything disappears around us and it’s only you and me,” she continued. “You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is, you were that one missing piece of the puzzle.”

She concluded the post, "Thank you for being the best, most loyal and supportive man in my life. Thank you for filling my heart with so much love. We make each other whole. We are One. We are the perfect match. You are both my boyfriend and best friend in one and I cannot even express how grateful I am for you. I love you so much and I am so excited for our future together! 😍”

Hilton’s famous friends and followers showed their support for her relationship in the comment section.

Selma Blair wrote, “💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 So much love.” Nicole Scherzinger added, “I love how happy he makes you babe😍❤️😘i love, Love!”

“You deserve only the best❤️” one Instagram user said, while a second wrote, “Please get married. Can’t wait to see you as a beautiful bride 👰”

Hilton also posted a photo of the pair sharing a kiss a few hours later with the caption, “You are my Sun ☀️ My Moon 🌙 And all my Stars 💫”

The Instagram posts come just weeks after the "Stars are Blind" singer — whose documentary This Is Paris premiered Sept. 14 on YouTube — opened up about her "incredible chemistry" with Reum during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"I've known him for 15 years. Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry," she said. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

After a series of toxic past relationships, (in the documentary, Hilton opens up about being abused by five ex-boyfriends), the former reality star told PEOPLE she has finally found the partnership she deserves.

"I don't think I was ready for it before," she shared. "I just always wanted what my mom and dad have. They're best friends, he's so loyal. I was always looking for that, but I was looking in the wrong places."