Fashion Fairytale! See All of Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding Looks

The big reveal! The 40-year-old entrepreneur was every bit the fairytale bride in an embroidered high-neck, long-sleeve gown designed for her by the team at Oscar de la Renta.

The bodice and sleeves of Hilton's show-stopping dress were covered in pressed flower thread work embroidery, which gradually faded onto the tulle ball skirt. Her veil, also crafted by Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, featured similar floral features around the trim.

"We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim," Paris told Vogue. "I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy."