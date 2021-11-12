Fashion Fairytale! See All of Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding Looks
Talk about a bridal wardrobe worthy of an heiress! Paris Hilton pulled out all the style stops for her wedding to Carter Reum. See all of her lavish, high-fashion outfit changes right here
Getting Ready Robe
Before saying "I Do," Hilton got glam with her bridal party wearing an ivory silk robe featuring bursts of beads and sequins in a floral pattern.
The Princess Bride
The big reveal! The 40-year-old entrepreneur was every bit the fairytale bride in an embroidered high-neck, long-sleeve gown designed for her by the team at Oscar de la Renta.
The bodice and sleeves of Hilton's show-stopping dress were covered in pressed flower thread work embroidery, which gradually faded onto the tulle ball skirt. Her veil, also crafted by Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, featured similar floral features around the trim.
"We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim," Paris told Vogue. "I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy."
Couture Confection
For her first dance dress, Hilton (seen her with her longtime friend and Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie) changed into an off-the-shoulder Galia Lahav design featuring a structured bustier-like bodice and full skirt. She accessorized the look with a tiara and diamond tennis necklace. "This is more than beyond," the fashion designer shared on Instagram. "We are so honored."
Bridal Cape
Next up, a custom Pamella Roland creation, covered in sequin and pearl embroidery. The look also featured a cape for added drama.
Mini Moment
Hilton capped off the evening in an off-the-shoulder mini dress, also Oscar de la Renta, featuring a bubble skirt and floral embroidery at the neckline, reminiscent of the appliqués on her first gown.