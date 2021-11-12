Paris Hilton wore two Oscar de la Renta dresses and one by Ghalia Lav on her wedding day

All the Details on Paris Hilton's Wedding Dress (and Outfit Changes) for Nuptials to Carter Reum

Fashion was in full force at Paris Hilton's wedding!

The 40-year-old entrepreneur dazzled in an elegantly embroidered high-neck, long-sleeve gown by Oscar de la Renta as she tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum on Thursday at the former Bel Air estate of Hilton's late grandfather Barron Hilton.

The bodice and sleeves of Hilton's dress were covered in pressed flower thread work embroidery, which gradually faded onto the tulle ball skirt. Her veil, also crafted by Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, featured similar floral features around the base.

Hilton told Vogue she "loved" how the final look, which took months to make, turned out. "I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy."

She wasn't the only one gushing about the gown. "My dad had the sweetest reaction to seeing me in my wedding dress," the bride wrote in a blog post published on Friday. "It was the most wholesome moment. I felt like a little girl again seeing the sparkle in his eyes. It was so obvious how proud he was."

Reum, a venture capitalist, wore a classic tuxedo provided by Zegna to his wedding and teared up when he saw Hilton for the first time.

"I told him he couldn't cry, because then I'd start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk. Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first," Hilton wrote on her website. "It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love. I had a glam refresh after because if I walked the aisle with all that mascara running down my face, it would've been beyond.

At the reception, Hilton changed into a princess-like Ghalia Lav gown for her first dance with Reum. The off-the-shoulder tulle dress featured a corset top that flowed into a full skirt, which she paired with a tiara and necklace.

The DJ changed a second time into a much shorter Oscar de la Renta dress for the reception. The ensemble included a bustier top and A-line mini skirt, with 3D floral embroidery along the shoulder, reminiscent of the floral details on her gown for the ceremony.

As for the bridal party, bridesmaids (including sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn, and Reum's sister Halle Reum Hammond) wore pink corded lace gowns by Alice + Olivia featuring a V-neck, flutter sleeves and a banded empire waist.

Maid-of-honor, younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wore a slightly different pink Alice + Olivia corded lace design consisting of long-sleeves and satin ruffles.

Each bridesmaid was gifted a Tzuri bracelet.

Meanwhile, the groomsmen (including Reum's brother Courtney Reum, Cade Hudson, James Rothschild, Oliver Hammond, Barron Hilton, Conrad Hilton and Jay Milliken) sported Nigel Curtiss-designed tuxedos and Shawn Christopher handmade bow ties.

Family and friends such as Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Richie, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, Hilton's aunt Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul witnessed Hilton marry Reum in L.A. on Thursday.

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝," Hilton wrote on Instagram alongside an image of herself in her wedding gown.