Those close to Paris Hilton weren’t shocked to find out that the heiress and reality star ended her engagement to fiancé Chris Zylka earlier this month.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

Although Hilton previously told PEOPLE she and Zylka had pushed their nuptials to 2019 due to their busy work lives, the source says the couple never rescheduled.

“They postponed the 11/11 date without a new date,” the insider says.

The source continues, “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

A second insider tells PEOPLE that Hilton ended her engagement to Zylka “a few weeks ago” after she “realized it wasn’t right for her.”

“The relationship moved very fast,” the source adds. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Hilton opened up about pushing back her engagement back when PEOPLE caught up with the star in August 2018. “The 11/11 thing was never a set date,” the reality star told us. “It was just, 11/11 is something I love because I always say, ’11:11, make a wish for good luck.’ So Chris was like, ‘Oh let’s do it on 11/11. That’s such a special number for you.’”

She continued, “I was like yeah, but I didn’t look at my schedule. Then this summer we were looking at our schedules and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness we are both working nonstop until like New Year’s.”

Ultimately, Hilton said the wedding was something she and Zylka didn’t want to rush into. “We’re both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year,” she said. “With all the planning I want it to be perfect and you can’t rush something like this.”

Even though the couple didn’t get far into the wedding planning details before their split, Hilton did manage to find her gown.

In April 2018, Hilton told PEOPLE she found her wedding gownafter scouring all the ateliers with sister Nicky Hilton during New York Fashion Week. “I did pick the final one!” she said.

“It is so iconic and I can’t wait for everyone to see. Right now we’re custom making it so it is going to be really special,” she shared. “We looked at a lot of different options because I am friends with so many incredible designers who are so talented. So it was a really hard choice,” the heiress added.

Hilton and Zylka announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after Zylka proposed in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip during New Year’s weekend with a stunning 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.

“I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

The pair first met an an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect until two years back. Hilton made their relationship social media official in February of last year with a loved-up Instagram post.