Paris Hilton Wears 'Wifey for Lifey' T-Shirt 1 Week After Marrying Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is fully embracing her new title.

Just days after marrying fiancé Carter Reum at a private estate in Los Angeles, the entrepreneur and DJ, 40, was photographed wearing her own wedding-inspired merch while on her tropical honeymoon.

The white T-shirt — available now on parishilton.com for $30 — appropriately reads "wifey for lifey" in pink and orange block letters. She teamed the look with a cat-ear headband, pink shades and her enormous engagement ring.

The newlywed also launched Paris + Carter That's Hot hoodies ($58; parishilton.com), a tote bag with the "P+C" custom crest ($20; parishilton.com), a Queen of His Universe tee ($30; parishilton.com) and more merch pinned to her recent nuptials.

Both were captured by the cameras of the reality star's new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered last week on Peacock. (New episodes will drop every Thursday.)

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝," Hilton captioned a photo in her wedding gown, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

Hilton reflected on the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute Sunday.

"Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic [sic] and loving feelings I've ever felt in my life," she wrote alongside photos from the ceremony.

"I had found my missing piece. To me, you're more than my husband. You're my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children," she continued, addressing Reum, 40. "I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife. There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I'm so excited for the future we will create together."

The couple, who got engaged in February after a romantic beachside proposal, started dating in November 2019 after being reconnected through friends.