Paris Hilton Wears a Version of Her 21st Birthday Dress for NYE Performance with Miley Cyrus

Hilton partied like it was 2002 as she rang in the new year in a pink chainmail dress alongside Miley Cyrus and Sia

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 1, 2023 01:55 PM
https://twitter.com/nbc/status/1609423859832475651?ref_src=twsrctfwtwcamptweetembedtwterm1609423859832475651twgr9ef37f3d9f25c91245816d5d3d9d2cb1730bef1dtwcons1_&ref_url=httpswww.rollingstone.comtv-moviestv-movie-recapsmiley-cyrus-paris-hilton-sia-stars-are-blind-mileys-new-years-eve-party-1234654940. Miley Cyrus Paris Hilton Sia. Credit: NBC; LONDON - MAY 3: Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st Birthday Party at the Stork Rooms in Swallow Street on May 3, 2002 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Photo: NBC; Dave Benett/Getty

Paris Hilton took us back in time as she celebrated the new year.

During the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31, Hilton, 41, surprised fans when she joined host Miley Cyrus and Sia on stage for a rendition of her 2006 hit single "Stars Are Blind."

Bringing the nostalgic performance full circle, the star wore a slinky dress reminiscent of her now-iconic silver chainmail dress from her 21st birthday celebrations.

Opting for a pink hue for the new version of the dress, Hilton paired the outfit with a thick matching choker, a half-updo, and a bedazzled microphone to pull the whole look together. She fittingly ended the performance by reciting her iconic catchphrase: "That's hot."

Hilton wore the first glittery party dress in 2002 as she celebrated her 21st birthday in London. Since then, the sparkly dress has become somewhat of a pop culture phenomenon, with numerous stars recreating the look over the years, including Kendall Jenner for her own 21st birthday.

"I was very flattered, I thought she looked so beautiful," Hilton previously told PEOPLE of Jenner's dress. "It's literally the best 21st birthday dress anyone could ever have. I love how all these styles that I wore back in the day are coming back right now."

paris
Dave Benett/Getty; WorldRedEye.com

In fact, Hilton recreated the look herself before NYE 2022 for a performance at her Art Basel party at WALL Lounge in Miami in December 2018.

Hilton's performance during Miley's New Year's Eve Party comes on the heels of her releasing an updated version of "Stars Are Blind" on Friday.

"This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version," she wrote on Instagram about "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)."

Following her New Year's Eve performance, Hilton teased that she has even more "exciting things" in store for 2023, writing, "This is only the beginning!"

"Still on a high after last night!" she captioned a carousel of images on Instagram from her Dec. 31 plans. "It felt so good to be back on stage, and it was so inspiring to be surrounded by so many talented artists who I look up to and feel lucky to call my friends. 🥹 2023, I already love you! 💖 #StarsAreBlind 💫 #Sliving"

Related Articles
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation with Husband Carter Reum: ‘Bahamas Butterfly
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum
Kathy Hilton Responds to Kim Kardashian's Holiday Party Outfit: 'She Always Looks Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton Reacts to Criticism Over Kim Kardashian's Casual Outfit at Her Holiday Party: 'That's Silly'
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton 'Closes Out 2022' with Updated Version of 'Stars Are Blind': 'It Felt Right'
kardashians holiday style 2022
See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdAFDl_2g4. Credit: NBC
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
Miley Cyrus (L) and Dolly Parton attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Cutest Moments Together
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers' During New Year's Eve Special: 'New Year, New Miley'
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus Reminisces on Having 'Fun' in Her 20s, Says Her New Year's Resolution Is to 'Listen' More
Kylie and Kris Jenner wear matching pjs for holidays
Kris Jenner Shares Her Favorite 2022 Memories — Including 'Becoming a Grandmother Again (Twice!!!)'
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Returns to Brown Hair for Family Christmas Party: 'We're Back'
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7180943392518556971?is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7180943392518556971. Kardashian Christmas Party. Kim Kardashian /Tiktok
See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest Reveals Holiday Plans, from Spoiling His Niece to Kissing Girlfriend Aubrey Paige on NYE
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus shaves host Jimmy Fallons beard on Friday, December 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Miley Cyrus Shaves Off Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show' — WATCH